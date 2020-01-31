Nolte: CNN Trolls Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force as Too White

Far-left CNN is once again trolling President Trump, this time by crybabying over the coronavirus task force being too white.

When I first saw the CNN headline, I was sure the Babylon Bee had come up with yet another perfect way to skewer the anti-Trump, fake media outfit we call CNN.

Nope.

This is all CNN.

Or as we like to call it here at the Breitbarts, CNNLOL.

And no, the CNN piece is not an editorial, not an opinion piece. Rather it’s a piece of news “analysis” with the headline “Coronavirus task force another example of Trump administration’s lack of diversity.”

At the top of the piece, CNN posts a photo from a Trump tweet of the task force. It’s all white people.

Below, CNNLOL juxtaposes the Trump Team photo with a photo of President Obama’s 2014 Ebola task force, which includes three black people: Barry, serial liar Susan Rice, and Jeh Johnson.

CNNLOL laments:

It’s a statement that’s as predictable as it is infuriating: President Donald Trump’s administration lacks diversity. On Tuesday, Trump tweeted photos of a briefing he’d received on the new coronavirus spreading out of China. “We will continue to monitor the ongoing developments,” the President said in his post. “We have the best experts anywhere in the world, and they are on top of it 24/7!” Who are these experts? They’re largely the same sorts of white men (and a couple women on the sidelines) who’ve dominated the Trump administration from the very beginning. By contrast, former President Barack Obama’s circle of advisers in the face of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa was hardly so monochromatic. Neither was it so abysmal in terms of gender diversity. (Of course, to contextualize, Obama’s administration, on the whole, was far more diverse than Trump’s.)

But the whole thing is just a lame troll, and a poorly thought out one at that.

Where’s the reporting?

What I mean is, where are the facts laying out the case this task force is not up to the job, or that the president not bringing on this super-qualified black expert or that super-qualified black expert means we’re all gunna die?

CNN doesn’t even try to make the case that bringing on Morgan Freeman will calm America and Americans through the reassuring presence of his soothing gravitas.

So all CNN is saying is, I want black people on this task force because black people ’n stuff.

And after the Obama administration’s total bungling of the Ebola outbreak, CNN is actually hurting its own cause with a photo that only brings back some very bad memories of Barry’s laughable Ebola incompetence.

As long as everyone is competent, I don’t care what color the task force is. Competence should be the only qualification. If you’re criticizing the makeup of this task force on any issue other than competence, then you’re just a sad, little troll, another puppet controlled by that sad, little troll called Jeff Zucker.

And what a sad little life one must lead to worry about such shallow and pointless things as pigmentation.

Let me close with this illuminating throat clear.

