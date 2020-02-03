Appearing Monday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, network host Chris Matthews conceded he was “not happy” with the 2020 Democrat candidate field and expressed worry that none of them can beat President Donald Trump in a general election match-up.

“I’m not happy with this field. I think they’ve got to find a candidate for president that can beat Trump,” Matthews replied when asked for his thoughts on the Democrat lineup.

MSNBC's Chris Matthews says he's "not happy" with the Democrats running for president and he doesn't think any of them can beat Donald Trump. He says the candidates all have "obvious problems." pic.twitter.com/foSMVNfJ6X — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 3, 2020

Asked by co-host Mika Brzezinski what issues the contenders have, Matthews tersely replied: “Obvious problems. They’re all problems.”

The Hardball host then cast doubt on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) prospects of winning the White House.

“Bernie Sanders is not going to be President of the United States,” he said dismissively.

Mathews then drew a parallel between the Vermont senator’s campaign to 1972 Democrat nominee George McGovern — the late South Dakota senator who then-President Richard Nixon trounced by a 23-point margin in the popular vote.

Despite his harsh words for Sanders, the progressive newsman predicted the lawmaker would “win big tonight” in the Iowa Caucuses.

The latest RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Sanders leading in the Hawkeye State at 24.2 percent support, while former Vice President Joe Biden sits in second place at 20.2 percent. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg sits in third place at 16.4 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in fourth at 15.6 percent, the survey found. Rounding out the top five is Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) with 8.6 percent.