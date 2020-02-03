Nolte: Usual Suspects Freak Out over Trump’s ‘Kansas City’ Tweet Error

During Obama’s failed presidency, Chuck Todd’s favorite word was “overreach.” Every time Obama made a booboo — you know, a booboo like funneling guns to Mexican drug cartels or abandoning Americans to die in Benghazi or stripping millions of their health insurance or droning an American citizen without due process, Todd would always put the political media on “Overreach Alert.”

“Yes, four American died in Libya, but the real issue here is how will Republicans overreach in their criticism?” Todd would ask.

You see, that’s how the fake news media would take the focus off all the terrible things Their Precious had done to blast away at the GOP.

So guess which word the media have retired in the era of Trump — I mean, besides “truth,” “integrity,” and “professionalism?”

Yep, “overreach.”

It’s so weird, too… Even after three years of the Russia Collusion Hoax, even after the Stormy Daniels debacle, the obscene hunt for Brett Kavanaugh’s head, and this utterly failed Impeachment Hoax, no one in the corporate media dares to whisper the word … overreach.

But if you really want to talk about overreach, how about the Sunday freak-out over Trump confusing the state of Kansas and the state of Missouri with respect to Kansas City’s Super Bowl win.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the game, the president fired off a tweet congratulating the state of Kansas for their win.

Trump’s error is that the Kansas City the Chiefs hail from is the Kansas City in Missouri, not the Kansas City in Kansas. Trump quickly deleted his error and published a new tweet congratulating Missouri.

Did Trump make a mistake? Yes.

Did Trump make a dumb mistake? Yes.

Did Trump make the kind of mistake you might not want to make when the fate of your second term lies in the Midwest? Who knows…

Fine, fine, fine…

But isn’t this also what we kind of like about the guy?

What I mean is, he frequently makes the same silly mistakes we do — and confusing Kansas City, Missouri, with Kansas City, Kansas, is pretty easy to do. Who among us…?

Plus, errors like this one, or the spelling and grammatical errors he sometimes makes, also prove he’s not focus-grouping every tweet; he’s not running them through some painful committee process. He’s just a guy telling us what he thinks, and with that comes silly mistakes that are, well… Relatable and human, no?

And now we come to the “overreach.”

Trump’s silly errors always end up benefiting him, not only for the reasons listed above, but by way of how the people who hate and despise him always, always, always respond. And of course I mean the freaks on the far left, the freaks in the corporate media, and the Vichy Republicans still on the Never Trump grift.

How can they not see by now just how small, petty, unattractive, and hateful they look — how lacking in graciousness and unforgiving they look , as they get hysterical over something so meaningless, and yes, I’ll say it again — human?

Look at this….

We're all having a laugh about how unbelievably stupid the President is, but I wish just for a moment the Trump voters in those states would take a moment to think about the reality that he has no idea where they live and couldn't care less if they fell off the edge of the earth. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 3, 2020

It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

This was deleted quickly (no doubt after someone pointed out that Kansas City is in Missouri) but really is such a perfect illustration of Trump’s utter and shameful ignorance. A total fucking moron. pic.twitter.com/9GCPEq7Pym — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) February 3, 2020

The president quickly deleted his geographically muddled tweet, but screenshots live forever. https://t.co/vmIuxJfNng — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 3, 2020

This is astounding. Trump thinks the Kansas City Chiefs play in Kansas. Unfathomable ignorance of his own country. (He’s since deleted this tweet.) pic.twitter.com/3osc90sAhH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2020

Trump has a way of making it always about him. Here I am, immediately after the Super Bowl, giggling at all the mockery of his Kansas City, Kansas tweet. He's a media genius that guy!!! — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 3, 2020

And no news cycle would be complete without the same idiot who told us Hillary’s health didn’t matter now informing us this Kansas thing “absolutely matters.”

Here’s the same idiot who failed to qualify to get on the GOP presidential ballot in some states because rules are hard ’n stuff:

The issue isn’t that @realDonaldTrump doesn’t know where Kansas City is. We all know he’s a moron. The issue is that his White House is so dysfunctional that a tweet like that went out without any staff reviewing and correcting it. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 3, 2020

I’m not saying you ignore the error; I’m not even saying you don’t tweak him over it, but this reaction is just mental. It’s a confederacy of neurotics launching hot takes about what a perfectly human error really means, and how it legitimizes everything they have ever said and believed, and, and and… DON’T YOU SEE, YOU IDIOTIC TRUMP SUPPORTERS, THIS PROVES ME RIGHT AND YOU WRONG????

Trump critics will argue Trump loves to capitalize on the mistakes of others, and that’s a fair point. But when he does, he’s just doing what he does best — breaking balls with a twinkle in his eye. He’s having some fun with it, not shrieking SEE! SEE! I TOLD YOU MY EX-WIFE IS AN EVIL WITCH WHO MUST BE SHUNNED AND BURNED. ADMIT I’M RIGHT! ADMIT I’M RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! ADMIT IT! ADMIT IT!

My God, what an exhausting and joyless way to live.

