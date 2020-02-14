Nolte – Rap Sheet: **389** Media-Approved Hate Crimes Against Trump Supporters

Violence against Trump supporters is surging of late, so Breitbart News is updating its list of credibly reported hate crimes against Trump supporters since September 2015.

These reported crimes include physical assaults, vandalism, an actual murder, and encouraging violence against individuals and groups based only on their personal beliefs.

Sadly, these crimes have been approved and encouraged by the establishment media, either through the media’s open calls for violence against us or the media’s revealing and deafening indifference.

When the corporate media want to stop Americans from engaging in certain behavior — say, a rodeo clown wearing an Obama mask or a meme mocking CNN — the media launch jihads to destroy the individuals engaged in that behavior.

But when it comes to violence against President Trump and his supporters, this is only met by the media’s silence or a shrug — or in the case of CNN, a reward — which is the media’s way of communicating their approval.

Thanks to the corporate media, every law-abiding citizen in America is in danger. And never forget that this same media are using their multibillion-dollar lobbying power to disarm us, to ensure we’re helpless.

And never forget that the violence against us will only get worse as the 2020 presidential election heats up.

Please email jnolte@breitbart.com  with any updates or anything you think deserves to be added to this list. Also, if you see errors — duplicate postings or events misinterpreted as bias crimes on Trump supporters, please let us know. Unlike the establishment media, we want this list accurate and fact-based.

  1. February 9, 2020: Man Arrested for Driving Car Through GOP Voter Registration Booth
  2. February 10, 2020: New Mexico GOP Headquarters Vandalized
  3. February 10, 2020: California GOP Headquarters Vandalized for Sixth Time in Two Years
  4. February 12, 2020: UC Santa Cruz College Republican Display Destroyed and Vandalized
  5. February 12, 2020: 14-Year-Old Boy Wearing Trump Hat Assaulted
  6. February 13, 2020: Man Threatens to Cut Throats of Arizona State Students for Trump Event
  7. February 20, 2020: Man in Make America Great Again Hat Assaulted
  8. February 6, 2020: Flags Set on Fire In Pickup Truck With Pro-Trump Sticker
  9. January 21, 2020: Man stabs, kills pro-Trump boss, drapes American flag over him
  10. November 13, 2019: Watch: Assailant Sprays Rep. Dan Bishop’s Son in Face While Vandalizing NC State TPUSA Display
  11. October 31, 2019: Watch: U of M Student Destroys Turning Point USA Recruiting Table
  12. October 25, 2019: Jail For Thug Who Spit On Trump Supporter
  13. October 10, 2019: MN: 10 Violent Incidents of Hate Against Trump Supporters
  14. October 4, 2019: Reno Police: Student Arrested for Attacking Campus Conservatives
  15. October 2, 2019: Man in ‘MAGA’ hat assaulted in California restaurant bathroom
  16. September 16, 2019: Teacher Tells Students that Mike Pence Should Be Shot in the Head
  17. September 11, 2019: NC: Trump supporter targeted in multiple car vandalism cases
  18. August 24, 2019: OR: Couple arrested for attacking MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter
  19. August 20, 2019:  OR Man receiving death threats over GOP security camera donation
  20. August 19, 2019: Republican Headquarters Vandalized in East Valley
  21. August 17, 2019: Antifa Protesters Beat Elderly Man Unconscious in Trump Protest
  22. August 1, 2019: NYC man claims he was beaten for wearing MAGA hat
  23. July 1, 2019: McDonald’s manager attack with stun gun, accused of voting for Trump
  24. June 23, 2019: El Paseo pro-Trump window display vandalized
  25. June 10, 2019: Transgender Actor Indya Moore Fights Trump Supporter, Destroys Sign
  26. June 3, 2019: Jewish Student ‘Forced to Go Into Hiding’ After Admitting She Voted for Trump
  27. June 2, 2019: Leftist Attacks Trump Supporters at Rally in L.A.
  28. June 2, 2019: Daily Beast Doxxed Trump Supporter Allegedly Behind ‘Drunk’ Pelosi Video
  29. May 30, 2019: Theater cancels Kristy Swanson, Dean Cain’s pro-Trump performance over ‘threats of violence’
  30. May 23, 2019: GOP headquarters windows smashed and fixed for sixth time
  31. May 1, 2019: Four arrested after student’s MAGA hat is allegedly stolen, stomped
  32. April 22, 2019: Monk Physically Assaulted By Man Who Asks “How’s Trump?”
  33. April 16, 2019: Immigrant pummeled by 2 men for wearing ‘MAGA’ hat
  34. April 15, 2019: Conservative student said she’s hate crime victim over political views
  35. April 14, 2019: Antifa, others threaten Candace Owens event at U. Pennsylvania
  36. April 13, 2019: Police Investigate Hit-and-Run ‘Bias Incident’ Against Trump Supporter
  37. April 11, 2019: Michael Knowles is attacked by student protestors while giving speech
  38. April 8, 2019: Trump Supporter Pepper Sprayed at Pro-Trump Event
  39. April 11, 2019: ‘Model’ Assaults #WalkAway Founder Brandon Straka over MAGA Hat
  40. April 4, 2019: Woman Harasses 74-Year-Old Man in MAGA hat
  41. March 28, 2019: Window shattered at Humboldt’s Republican Headquarters
  42. March 25, 2019: Woman Says Car Torched Over Cardboard Cutout of Trump
  43. March 17, 2019: Man in MAGA hat alleges assault
  44. March 15, 2019: Vandals attack GOP New Mexico office
  45. March 12, 2019: Woman admits to slashing tire over MAGA hat
  46. March 10, 2019: School Bus Aide Attacks Child, Rips MAGA Hat Off His Head In Rage
  47. March 9, 2019: Two Women assaulted in Austin, TX over Trump hats
  48. March 4, 2019: York County school employee wraps Trump flag around student’s neck
  49. February 27, 2019: 81-year-old man wearing ‘MAGA’ hat assaulted in New Jersey
  50. February 25, 2019: Woman arrested for assaulting man wearing MAGA hat
  51. February 21, 2019: Trump supporter assaulted at UC-Berkeley campus
  52. February 19, 2019: Conservative students receive death threats for wanting to ‘Build the Wall’
  53. February 18, 2019: Man accused of pulling gun on couple wearing Trump hat
  54. February 17, 2019: Vans Employee Fired for Bullying 14-year-old in MAGA hat
  55. February 8, 2019: Kellyanne Conway Assaulted At Restaurant
  56. January 18, 2019: Tens of Thousands of Threats Including Death Threats Made Against Covington Catholic School Students
  57. November 28, 2018: Trump supporter wakes up to burned flag on Vermont porch
  58. November 13, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat assaulted in downtown Tucson
  59. October 31, 2018: Building targeted in bomb threat cleared ahead of Trump visit
  60. October 31, 2018: Woman Threatens 11-Year-Old over Trump Halloween Costume
  61. October 29, 2018:Twitter allows 179 death threats against Trump
  62. October 29, 2018: FL: Shots Fired into South Daytona Republican Party Office
  63. October 18, 2018: New York Man Charged With Threatening Senators Over Kavanaugh Support
  64. October 17, 2018: Restaurant Owner Threatened for Holding GOP Event
  65. October 17, 2018: Dem operative for Soros-funded group arrested for ‘battery’ against Nevada GOP candidate’s campaign manager
  66. October 17, 2018: Professor calls for harassing Trump supporters
  67. October 16, 2018: Left-wing comedian gets physical with Trump supporter at Hooters
  68. October 15, 2018: MN: Republican State Representative Sarah Anderson Attacked
  69. October 11, 2018: A truck with ‘Trump 2020’ bumper stickers set on fire.
  70. October 10, 2018:Eric Holder Tells Dem Activists: ‘When They Go Low, We Kick ‘Em’
  71. October 10, 2018:CNN says mobs have “right” to chase Trump supporters out of restaurants
  72. October 9, 2018: Hillary Clinton opposes “civility” with Trump Supporters
  73. October 3, 2018: Ricin and threatening letter sent to Trump
  74. September 25, 2018: CNN Defends harassment of Ted Cruz
  75. September 25, 2018: Ted Cruz and Wife harassed out of DC restaurant
  76. September 11, 2018: DC police investigate threat to commit mass shooting at a MAGA event
  77. September 10, 2018: Hispanic Immigrant says she was spit on in Santa Monica for Trump hat.
  78. September 6, 2018: Black Trump Fan Booted from Bar for Wearing Trump Hat
  79. August 28, 2018: CA student arrested for stealing MAGA hat from classmate, slapping teacher
  80. August 27, 2018: “F” Trump: Flagstaff, AZ, GOP Office Vandalized
  81. August 19, 2018: Dad Dares Daughter To Knock Off Guy’s MAGA Hat For 100 Bucks. She Does It.
  82. August 18, 2018: Trump supporter assaulted by aging punk rocker.
  83. August 14, 2018: CNN’s Chris Cuomo encourages violence against Trump supporters.
  84. August 9, 2018: ‘Frozen’ Actor snatches Trump banner away from audience member
  85. August 4, 2018: Democrat Alison Grimes ‘Jokes’ about Rand Paul beating
  86. August 4, 2018: Trump supporter’s car has all 4 tires slashed in Philly.
  87. August 4, 2018: Antifa follow and harass Candace Owens
  88. August 1, 2018: Woman charged with trying to hit man with her car over Trump sticker
  89. July 26, 2018: Trump supporter punched in Hollywood
  90. July 25, 2018: Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed … again.
  91. July 20, 2018: “Gender Fluid” Guy Spits All Over Teen’s MAGA Hat
  92. July 19, 2018: CA Anti-Trump Protesters Target Cafe Over Trump Support, Hurl Feces
  93. July 17, 2018: Uber Driver Refuses to Serve Black Conservatives Over MAGA Hat
  94. July 16, 2018: Mob chases pro-Trump group out of Los Angeles bar
  95. July 15, 2018: Social Distortion singer attacks Trump supporter
  96. July 13, 2018: 76-year-old man assaulted by anti-Trump thugs in San Diego.
  97. July 10, 2018: Man threatens to ‘curb stomp’ Trump supporter at Disneyland
  98. July 7, 2018: AntiFa attack peaceful Tommy Robinson supporters in San Francisco
  99. July 6, 2018: CNN analyst justifies violence against Trump supporters
  100. July 6, 2018:  Long Island Man Threatened to Kill Trump  Supporters
  101. July 6, 2018: Florida man attacked over Trump flag in yard.
  102. July 6, 2018: Woman threatens to stab Alan Dershowitz in heart.
  103. July 5, 2018: Founder of #WalkAway campaign refused service at camera store.
  104. July 5, 2018: Trump supporter wearing Make America Great Again assaulted
  105. July 3, 2018: Left-wing Catholic calls for sending Trump supporters to the guillotine
  106. July 2, 2018: MAGA hat wearer harassed at seafood restaurant
  107. July 1, 2018: Man wearing MAGA hat refused service in restaurant.
  108. June 28, 2018: Co-Chair of Women for Trump Receives Death Threats
  109. June 22, 2018: Left-wing activists vandalize billboard.
  110. June 16, 2018: Trump Supporter Attacked Outside Kathy Griffin Show
  111. May 23, 2018: Tomi Lahren has water thrown at her at Minnesota restaurant
  112. May 14, 2018: Black man in MAGA hat harassed, threatened, called “nigger”
  113. April 23, 2018: Trump supporter shouted out of bar in New York.
  114. April 5, 2018: Orange Park, FL Trump supporter spends two hours in surgery after attack
  115. April 3, 2018: Woman brutally attacked in restaurant over support for Trump.
  116. April 1, 2018:Trump golf course sign vandalized.
  117. March 16, 2018: Capitol police arrest Democrat operative over assault of Trump official
  118. March 15, 2018: Student with ‘Trump’ flag assaulted by mob
  119. March 8, 2018: Female Trump supporter assaulted while staging Oscars boycott in LA
  120. February 27, 2018: Trump supporter threatened with knife.
  121. February 22, 2018: HuffPost Contributor Karen Geier calls for bombing of CPAC
  122. February 21, 2018: CNN publicly harasses elderly Trump supporter as Russian plant
  123. February 7, 2018:Trump supporters’ home vandalized in Oceanside CA
  124. February 7, 2018: Democrat attested for sending white powder to Donald Trump Jr.
  125. January 29, 2018: Saginaw, MI businessman’s Trump sign vandalized.
  126. January 24, 2018: Portland, OR, Trump supporter punched in head at protest
  127. December 20, 2017: AntiFa terrorists assault Trump supporter outside bookstore
  128. December 9, 2017: Students wearing MAGA hats booted from ‘safe space’ coffee shop
  129. December 3, 2017: Trump supporter’ home and vehicle vandalized for second time.
  130. November 22, 2017: Trump-hater snatches, steals student’s MAGA hat.
  131. November 22, 2017: Man mistaken for Trump supporter attacked
  132. November 20, 2017: University of IL instructor assault Trump supporters
  133. November 13, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted for wearing MAGA hat.
  134. November 12, 2017: Blaire White attacked for wearing MAGA hat
  135. November 3, 2017: ‘Multicultural’ office at Providence College hosts ‘stab a Trumpkin’ display
  136. September 17, 2017: Trump supporter physically assault in Roosevelt High School gym.
  137. September 4, 2017: Georgia Teacher Kicks Out Students Over “Neo-Nazi” MAGA Shirt
  138. August 28, 2017: Car with Trump bumper sticker vandalized in San Francisco.
  139. August 28, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted in Berkeley
  140. August 28, 2017: AntiFa attack peaceful Trump supporters at Berkeley.
  141. August 27, 2017: Vandals deface Trump supporter’s lawn signs.
  142. August 24, 2017: Black Trump supporter spit at for wearing MAGA hat.
  143. August 23, 2017: Black Trump supporter punched multiple times
  144. August 19, 2017: WATCH: Woman Holding American Flag Hit, Dragged in Boston
  145. August 16, 2017: Anti-Trumper ‘shoots Republican neighbor twice in the head’
  146. July 7, 2017: Student threatened for supporting Trump.
  147. July 7, 2017: Man attacked for wearing MAGA hat in New York bar.
  148. July 5, 2017: CNN threatens to expose Trump supporter to online mob
  149. July 3, 2017: Philadelphia Trump supporter jumped by three men after rallies
  150. June 15, 2017: Shots fired at truck flying ‘MAGA’ Flag in Indiana
  151. June 10, 2017: Trump supporter beaten in Seattle.
  152. June 10, 2017: AntiFa hurl urine at woman protesting against Sharia
  153. June 7, 2017: HuffPo: ‘Inherent Value’ in Violence Against Trump Supporters
  154. June 7, 2017: Veterans wife violently beaten for voting for Trump
  155. June 6, 2017: “Trump” is stabbed to death in front of cheering audience in Central Park
  156. May 19, 2017: Man arrested for multiple acts of anti-Trump vandalism.
  157. May 12, 2017: Video: Trump Supporters Assaulted at Minnesota Capitol
  158. May 8, 2017: TN Woman Arrested for Trying to Run GOP Congressman’s Car Off Road
  159. April 23, 2017: AntiFa arrested for assault in DC.
  160. April 19. 2017: MSNBC Analyst Calls for ISIS Bombing of Trump Property
  161. April 15, 2017: AntiFa assault Trump supporter with bike lock.
  162. April 14, 2017: Two arrested for burning Trump sign in Maryland
  163. March 27, 2017: Pro-Trump march organizer pepper-sprayed by protester
  164. March 20, 2017: Violent kids hit Trump supporter in face with skateboard
  165. March 19, 2017: MAGA hat wearer kicked out of bar
  166. March 15, 2017: Student detained after damaging Trump supporter’s flag
  167. March 14, 2017: Young Trump supporters harassed online as Nazis
  168. March 9, 2017 FL man punched in face after over Trump bumper sticker
  169. March 6, 2017: Berkeley man arrested for destroying College Republican sign
  170. March 5, 2017: Leftist rioters crash peaceful pro-Trump rally with tasers
  171. March 4, 2017: Left-wing rioters attack peaceful pro-Trump rally at Berkeley
  172. March 1, 2017: Trump supporter’s car vandalized in Oregon
  173. February 27, 2017: Flier in North Carolina calls on mobs to assault Trump supporters
  174. February 26, 2017: Trump supporter’s house egged three times in New York
  175. February 26, 2017: Female Trump supporter assaulted in Hollywood
  176. February 25, 2017: Ohio man assaulted by anti-Trump mob
  177. February 16, 2017: Kansas City man with AR-15 taunts Trump supporter,
  178. February 15, 2017: Hateful messages found on Trump supporter’s historic Denver home
  179. February 13, 2017: Black Trump supporter’s home vandalized with “KKK’
  180. February 10, 2017: Black Lives Matter threatens to smash woman’s laptop
  181. February 10, 2017: Trump supporter assaulted in Berkeley as police do nothing
  182. February 9, 2017: Man arrested for attacking Trump supporter in California
  183. February 8, 2017: Multiple incidents of anti-Trump graffiti in North Carolina.
  184. February 8, 2017: CSUF instructor suspended for striking pro-Trump student
  185. February 7, 2017: Oceanside, CA Vandals deface home and Trump sign
  186. February 6, 2017: 6th grader wearing Trump hat attacked on school bus, suspended
  187. February 4, 2017: School suspends victim after he is beaten for wearing MAGA hat
  188. February 2, 2017: Trump supporter attacked in street in Berkeley
  189. February 1, 2017: AntiFa assaults Trump supporters at Berkeley.
  190. January 31, 2017: Portland Trump Supporter Beaten Unconscious
  191. January 31, 2017: Pike/Pine New Year’s Eve ‘red baseball cap’ assault reported
  192. January 31, 2017: Video shows Trump supporter knocked unconscious
  193. January 30, 2017: Anti-Trump graffiti spray-painted on Rowan University sign
  194. January 29, 2017: Protesters damage Trump supporter’s vehicle in Eugene, OR
  195. January 29, 2017: WA Trump Supporter House, Vehicle and Camper Vandalized
  196. January 27, 2017: Donald Trump Campaign Sign Set On Fire In Hull, MA
  197. January 26, 2017: Actor Shia LeBeouf arrested for shoving Trump supporter
  198. January 24, 2017: Gold Star family members claim assault at Inauguration
  199. January 24, 2017: Woman harassed, spit on by anti-Trump protesters
  200. January 23, 2017: Golden Trump Graffiti Sprayed Onto Bentley in Queens
  201. January 23, 2017: WATCH woman harass Trump supporter on flight
  202. January 22, 2017: Frank Luntz Recounts Hotel Assault by Trump Inauguration Protester
  203. January 22, 2017: CA Woman Slashes Trump Sign Because it ‘Ruined Her Chill’: Police
  204. January 22, 2017: Trump supporter Scott Baio was roughed up by protesters in DC
  205. January 20, 2017: Trump supporter coat slashed at Inauguration
  206. January 20, 2017: Trump Supporter Suckerpunched at Deploraball
  207. January 20, 2017: Anti-Trump protester lights Trump supporter’s hair on fire.
  208. January 20, 2017: Trump supporter says she feels ‘hurt’ after being spit on, called racist
  209. January 17, 2017: Wilmington, NC, car vandalized with swastika over Trump sticker
  210. January 16, 2017: ‘Project Veritas’ Exposes Groups Planning Violent Disruptions At Inauguration, Chemical Attack at ‘Deploraball’
  211. January 5, 2017: Thugs kidnap, beat, and torture 18-year-old with schizophrenia while shouting “fuck Trump” and “fuck white people.”
  212. January 4, 2017: Santa Rosa, CA: Man Verbally Abused for Wearing Trump T-Shirt
  213. December 23, 2016: Bryn Mawr Trump Supporter Harassed Until She Drops Out
  214. November 22, 2016: Trump supporter victim of third hate crime in Montgomery County
  215. December 22, 2016: Ivanka Trump harassed on JetBlue flight by college professor
  216. December 20, 2016: Foley, AL, deputies investigate rash of anti-Trump vandalism
  217. December 18, 2016: Trump electors face countless death threats
  218. December 15, 2016: Cornell College Republicans president assaulted, called ‘racist bitch’
  219. December 13, 2016: $300,000 car torched over Trump signs
  220. December 8, 2016: Man in Ithaca, NY, kills UPS Driver believing driver was Trump
  221. December 5, 2016: Corvette with Trump sticker trashed in MD
  222. December 5, 2016: Truck painted with anti-Trump slogans, set on fire in Madison, WI
  223. December 1, 2016: Donora, PA: 69-year-old woman assaulted over support for Trump
  224. November 30, 2016: Rockville, MD Trump supporter’s car vandalized with swastika
  225. November 30, 2016: FL: Navy veteran’s home torched, tagged with anti-Trump graffiti
  226. November 26, 2016: Anti-Trump thugs vandalize jeep, American flag
  227. November 21, 2016: Trump supporter refused service at DC bar, assaulted outside
  228. November 20, 2016: Woman sentenced for anti-Trump graffiti
  229. November 18, 2016: Car set on fire in Portland
  230. November 18, 2016: Actor Michael Shannon: Time for Trump voters to die
  231. November 16, 2016: Man gunned down outside bar after joke about voting for Trump
  232. November 16, 2016: MD Student wearing Trump hat punched, kicked to ground
  233. November 16, 2016: Left-wing thugs assault 15-year-old Trump supporter.
  234. November 15, 2016: Lexington, KY man’s car vandalized for Trump sticker
  235. November 15, 2016: Trump supporter’s Mustang set on fire in Santa Maria, CA
  236. November 15, 2016: ‘My Pro-Trump Stickers, Flags Got my Tires Slashed,’ Says NJ Man
  237. November 15, 2016: Boston Man assaulted outside bar
  238. November 14, 2016: Polson, MT GOP headquarters vandalized
  239. November 14, 2016: Portland, OR, man’s car attacked by anti-Trump thugs
  240. November 14, 2016: Anti-Trump Woman Throws Coffee on Trump Supporters
  241. November 14, 2016: Trailer park in FL vandalized with anti-Trump graffiti
  242. November 12, 2016: 2 Men Attack Trump Supporter in Meriden, CT
  243. November 12, 2016: ‘Fuck Trump’ Spray painted 3 times on Phoenix, AZ, home
  244. November 12, 2016: Man in MAGA hat attacked by New York subway rider.
  245. November 11, 2016: Man beaten by mob for voting for Trump
  246. November 11, 2016: FL Student Charged With Battery After Punching Trump Supporter
  247. November 11, 2016: TX, Southwest University Trump supporter’s car vandalized
  248. November 11, 2016: Redwood City, CA: Female High School Student Attacked
  249. November 11, 2016: BLM Activist Arrested for Assaulting 74 Year-Old Trump Supporter
  250. November 11, 2016: Mother emotionally abuses child for “voting” for Trump.
  251. November 10, 2016: Student Trump supporter attacked at Woodside High School
  252. November 10, 2016: Black Trump Supporter Attacked at NYC College
  253. November 10, 2016: CA: 82-year-old Discovers ‘Fuck Trump’, ‘666’ Spray Painted on Car
  254. November 10, 2016: Va. GOP headquarters vandalized amid anti-Trump protests
  255. November 10, 2016: Anti-Trump vandals hit Old Chapel Hill, NC, Cemetery gazebo, path
  256. November 10, 2016: Trump Supporter Beaten in Chicago Street, Recorded on Video
  257. November 10, 2016: Palm Bay, FL,  student punches classmate over Trump sign
  258. November 9, 2016: Trump supporter’s dog brutally attacked by anti-Trump thugs
  259. November 9, 2016: TX: Anti-Trump Protester Punches Trump Supporter
  260. November 9, 2016: Anti-Trump vandals target Lansing, MI, building
  261. November 9, 2016: Stafford, TX student says he was attacked for supporting Trump
  262. November 9, 2016: Trump supporters car vandalized in Tuscon, AZ
  263. November 9, 2016: BMW with Trump sticker vandalized in Fort Myers, FL, community
  264. November 9, 2016: 16-year-old Trump supporter BULLIED, CAR VANDALIZED
  265. November 8, 2016: Man Attacks FEMALE TRUMP SUPPORTER at Florida Polling Station
  266. November 8, 2016: NYPD Investigating Tires Slashing On Hasidic Trump Supporters Van
  267. November 8, 2016: Matlacha, FL: Woman’s Trump Sign, Art Gallery Vandalized
  268. November 8, 2016: Cornell College Republicans female president assaulted
  269. November 7, 2016: Trump volunteer assaulted, robbed for wearing MAGA hat
  270. November 6, 2016: 72-year-old Trump Supporter robbed of Trump sign, injured
  271. November 6, 2016: VIDEO: Trump Supporter’s Truck Torched Because of Bumper Sticker
  272. November 6, 2016: MA school spray painted with “Kill Your Local Trump Supporter”
  273. November 6, 2016: Trump Supporter’s Truck Torched Because of Bumper Sticker
  274. November 5, 2016: CA: Black Trump Supporter Is Told “Ni**as Like You Should Be Killed”
  275. November 5, 2016: Rock Island, IL, Republican office vandalized with spray paint
  276. November 4, 2016: Trump Denver, CO, headquarters hit with second act of vandalism
  277. November 4, 2016: Trump’s Denver, CO, Campaign Office Vandalized
  278. November 4, 2016: NC  GOP Headquarters Vandalized with Anti-Trump Graffiti
  279. November 3, 2016: Vandals continue to attack Trump headquarters in Ukiah, CA
  280. November 2, 2016: Evanston, IL, man’s Donald Trump sign burned on his front lawn
  281. November 1, 2016: Denver, CO, Arsonist Sets Trump Campaign Sign On Fire
  282. October 31, 2016: ID: 100’s of Pro-Trump Signs Destroyed. Swastikas. Car Keyed.
  283. October 31, 2016: St. Cloud, FL, Trump signs vandalized with racist stickers
  284. October 31, 2016: East Stroudsburg, PA, Church Hit With Anti-Trump Graffiti
  285. October 29, 2016: VA: Leesburg Neighborhood Tagged With Anti-Trump Graffiti
  286. October 28, 2016: Homeless woman guarding Trump’s Walk of Fame star assaulted
  287. October 28, 2016: CA: Truck Vandalized Because Of Pro-Trump Bumper Sticker
  288. October 28, 2016: Trump signs vandalized in Quincy, IL.
  289. October 27, 2016: Platteville, WI, man arrested for torching Trump sign
  290. October 27, 2016: Vandals run over Trump signs, owner flattens their tires with nails
  291. October 26, 2016: University of Pittsburgh Trump Supporters Campaign Table Flipped
  292. October 26, 2016: Gainesville homes with Trump signs vandalized with swastikas
  293. October 26, 2016: Man caught on camera trashing Trump yard sign in Jacksonville, FL
  294. October 25, 2016: Grant, AL, Trump supporter’s Cadillac trashed
  295. October 25, 2016: Battle Creek. MI man says Trump yard signs vandalized
  296. October 25, 2016: Trump supporter attacked at BLM protest over Trump hat
  297. October 24, 2016: Trump sign, vehicle vandalized at Reno gun shop
  298. October 20, 2016: Provo, UT: Trump signs damaged, defaced with vulgar graffiti; vandals damaged front door, two vehicles painting signs and property with profanity along with “#FeelTheBurn” and “AmeriKKKa”.
  299. October 18, 2016: Cape Coral, FL, man arrested for running over Trump sign
  300. October 18, 2016: Trump signs spray painted with swastikas in Cape Coral, FL
  301. October 17, 2016: WI Woman mistakes town meeting for Donald Trump rally and smears 30 cars with peanut butter in protest
  302. October 16, 2016: Left-wing terrorists firebomb GOP headquarters in North Carolina.
  303. October 16, 2016: 17 vehicles vandalized at Trump rally in Bangor, Maine.
  304. October 16, 2016: Campaign of terror launched against Trump supporter in TX.
  305. October 15, 2016: MN, Trump Supporter’s Lawn Salted, Sign Torched
  306. October 15, 2016: Maui, HI, Trump supporter’s home egged by vandals
  307. October 15, 2016: Texarkana AR, Woman’s Trump signs burned in arson attack
  308. October 13, 2016: Gay Couple Backing Trump Receives Threats and Barbs in Ohio
  309. October 13, 2016: Trump Mobile vandalized in Walled Lake, MI
  310. October 12, 2016: Streak of vandalized Trump signs ‘unprecedented’
  311. October 12, 2016: Surveillance Photos Released in Trump Sign Vandalism Investigation
  312. October 10, 2016: IN GOP office windows broken by bricks aimed at Trump signs.
  313. October 3, 2016: Hillary supporters attack Trump-supporting woman
  314. October 3, 2016: Trump billboard defaced with swastikas.
  315. September 28, 2016: IL: Anti-Trump Vandalism Outside Polish Center
  316. September 27, 2016: Trump supporter threatened over MAGA hat”
  317. September 26, 2016: Trump-supporting Minnesota co-ed says she was ‘assaulted’
  318. September 25, 2016: Man urinates on Naples mailbox, steals Trump sign
  319. September 18, 2016: Trump supporter beaten in El Cajon.
  320. August 20, 2016: Trump supporters harassed and spit on in Minneapolis
  321. August 20, 2016: Hillary Supporters Attack Old Woman Trump Supporter Minneapolis
  322. August 20, 2016: Leftist Activists Assault Trump Supporters in Violent ‘Gauntlet
  323. August 19, 2016: Left-wing thugs attack Trump’s motorcade and his supporters.
  324. August 18, 2016: Cancer Survivor Attacked at Garage Sale Over Support for Trump
  325. August 12, 2016: Twitter Video Purports to Show Trump Supporter Assaulted
  326. August 9, 2016: FL: Trump signs in Arlington vandalized with ‘KKK’
  327. August 9, 2016: Woman charged with Trump sign vandalism in Lawrence, MA
  328. August 9, 2016: Man’s Trump T-shirt sparked crowbar attack, cops say
  329. August 8, 2016: NH: Trump Campaign Sign Torched Near Nashua
  330. August 7, 2016: Pro-Trump ‘installation’ torched on Staten Island
  331. August 7, 2016: TX: Woman’s Home Vandalized Because Of Trump Signs
  332. August 6, 2016: Massachusetts woman vandalizes Trump sign, tries to run down owner.
  333. August 5, 2016: Big Trump sign vandalized in Haverhill
  334. August 3, 2016: New Jersey woman faces months-long campaign of terror
  335. August 1, 2016: Video: Mob Violently Ejects Trump Supporter From New York City Park
  336. August 1, 2016: CA: Trump Supporters Pushed Out of San Francisco Bar Zeitgeist
  337. August 1, 2016: Kalamazoo man finds Trump campaign sign burned on lawn
  338. July 31, 2016: WATCH: Clinton Supporter Lights Flag On Fire, Attacks Trump Supporter
  339. July 27, 2016: OH: Black Trump Supporter Shot at Cleveland Bar
  340. July 11, 2016: Brooklyn: Vandal attacks Trump-fan’s home
  341. July 7, 2016: FL: Trump Supporter Ambushed, Broken Arm
  342. July 1, 2016: Black Teenage Trump supporter in Atlanta receives death threats
  343. June 29, 2016: Virginia Family’s Trump Sign, American Flags Vandalized.
  344. June 23, 2016: Camera captures woman ripping Donald Trump flag off New Jersey porch
  345. June 18, 2016: Female Trump supporters harassed, refused service at restaurant
  346. June 16, 2016: Legally Armed business owner confronts anti-Trump vandals
  347. June 7, 2016: Vandals Hit ‘Trump Truck’ in Scranton, PA
  348. June 4, 2016: Vandals destroy Donald Trump signs in Whatcom County
  349. June 2, 2016: Angry Mob Attacked Gay Latino Trump Supporter & Log Cabin Republican
  350. June 2, 2016: San Jose Woman Assaulted For Being a Trump Supporter
  351. June 2, 2016: Left-wing thugs violently attack Trump supporters.
  352. May 24, 2016: NM: Trump Rally Protesters Attack Trump Supporters
  353. May 24, 2016: NM: Disabled Trump Supporter Gets Water & Bottles Thrown At
  354. May 20, 2016: FL: Trump Supporter’s Home Vandalized, Lawn Burned
  355. May 16, 2016: CA: Vandals Hit House and Truck of Trump Supporter,
  356. May 9, 2016: Left-wing arsonists torch Trump campaign sign in Hollis, NH
  357. May 9, 2016: Man says he was called a ‘Trump supporter’ before Bellingham beating
  358. April 29, 2016: Women, Children, Elderly Trump Supporters Pepper Sprayed in CA
  359. May 8, 2016: Trump Supporter Christopher Conway Attacked By AntiFa terrorists
  360. April 29, 2016: CA: Trump Protesters Beat Up Trump Supporter
  361. April 28, 2016: Trump Supporter Beaten Up. Rocks Thrown at Trump Supporters
  362. April 27, 2016: CA: Girls, 8 and 11, Hit with Anti-Trump Thug’s Pepper Spray
  363. April 24, 2016: Man Arrested, Charged With Threatening To Bomb Trump Rally
  364. April 16, 2016: OR: Masked Anti-Trump Protester Spits In Trump Supporter’s Face
  365. April 16, 2016: NY: Trump Supporter Grabbed, Pushed By Anti-Trump Thugs
  366. April 13, 2016: PA: Trump Supporter Attacked Outside Pittsburgh Rally
  367. April 10, 2016: WA: Trump Supporter’s Tire Slashed
  368. April 8, 2016: OR: Protesters Crash Pro-Trump Student Event, Make Threats
  369. April 6, 2016: NC: Trump Supporter Vehicle Vandalized over Trump Support
  370. April 6, 2016: RI: Vandals Key Coventry Man’s Car Bearing Trump Bumper Sticker
  371. March 29, 2016: Anti-Trump thug punches Trump supporter
  372. March 21, 2016: Man’s homemade Trump billboard destroyed in Michigan.
  373. March 19, 2016: Florida Man shatters door at Trump Jacksonville headquarters
  374. March 18, 2016: Trump stickers vandalized, students harassed at Saint Mary’s College
  375. March 18, 2016: Donald Trump supporter’s billboard burned in Egg Harbor Township
  376. March 17, 2016: Woman records herself running over Trump signs in NC
  377. March 17, 2016: Trump campaign signs stolen from a Naples home, home vandalized
  378. March 17, 2016: Violent protesters attack Trump supporters in Chicago.
  379. March 15, 2016: Vandals deface  Trump signs in Dayton Ohio.
  380. March 14, 2016: 70 Year-Old Trump Supporter Threatened, Home Vandalized
  381. March 14, 2016: Vandals target Trump supporters in College Park. “Fuck Trump”
  382. March 12, 2016: Man tries to tackle Trump at campaign rally.
  383. March 9, 2016: Trump billboard removed due to repeated vandalism in West Town IL.
  384. March 8, 2016: 3 arrested for pulling gun on Trump supporter
  385. February 29, 2016:  FL: Trump Volunteers Brutally Assaulted
  386. January 25, 2016: NH: Trump Supporter’s Sign Vandalized
  387. January 9, 2016: Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters in Mass. vandalized
  388. January 5, 2016: Jewish Trump supporter’s Trump sign vandalized with Nazi images.
  389. September 1, 2015: Texas teen says Trump is the reason he was attacked at bus stop

