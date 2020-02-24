MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Facing Calls to Resign for Comparing Sanders’ Win to Nazi Invasion

Chris Matthews of MSNBC waits to go on the air inside the spin room at Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino after the Democratic presidential primary debate on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Six candidates qualified for the third Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020, which comes just …
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews is under fire and facing calls to resign after an instance where he compared Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) win in Nevada to the French Nazi invasion in 1940.

“I was reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940,” Matthews said during MSNBC’s live coverage of the caucuses on Saturday. “And the general, Reynaud, calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says, ‘How can that be? You’ve got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.'”

Critics of Matthews pounced on his statement on social media, especially since Sanders is Jewish and had relatives killed in the Holocaust.

Many of the critics who responded on social media were calling for the MSNBC host’s ouster.

Matthews said in a recent broadcast that it is “a little late to stop” Sanders in a primary, predicting that he will win the nomination unless there is a shift in the race, and the GOP will “kill him.”

Even before that broadcast, Matthews has said he has not been happy with the Democratic 2020 field’s chances of defeating President Donald Trump in a general election.

