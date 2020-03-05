Trump Criticizes Fox News on Fox News Before Fox News Town Hall

President Donald Trump criticized Fox News on Wednesday night on one of its primetime shows just ahead of a town hall event with the network on Thursday.

The president spoke about Fox News during an interview with host Sean Hannity.

“So many people we have as supporters outside of just our Fox News, which, you know, I have my own little difficulties with, if you want to know the truth,” Trump told Hannity, after praising other pro-Trump media.

Trump criticized Fox News for interviewing Democrats and allowing their statements to go unchallenged.

“They put people on I think are inappropriate and say very, very false things and people don’t challenge them,” he said. “I think they’re trying to be very politically correct or ‘fair and balanced,’ right … is the term.”

“Yeah,” replied Hannity.

“But I think they hurt themselves if you want to know the truth,” Trump continued.

Trump is scheduled for a Fox News town hall event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night with the network, which will be moderated by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Trump also criticized Fox News on Monday.

“Fox News is working hard pushing the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats,” he wrote on Twitter. “They want to be, unlike their competitors, CNN and MSDNC (Comcast), Fair and Balanced.”

Although the “Fair and Balanced” slogan was a signature for Fox News, the company stopped using the slogan in 2017.

“When will they ever learn. The Radical Left never even gave Fox News permission to partake in their low rated debates!” Trump concluded.