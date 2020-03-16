Pence Spox: CNN’s Jim Sciutto Spreads Fake News of Nationwide Curfew

Vice President Mike Pence’s Press Secretary called out CNN’s Jim Sciutto Monday morning for spreading an anonymous claim that the Trump administration is considering imposing a curfew across the country.
“New: There are active discussions within the Trump administration to encourage a possible ‘curfew’ across the nation in which non-essential businesses would have to close by a certain time each night,” Sciutto wrote on social media, citing “CNN reporting.”
New: There are active discussions within the Trump administration to encourage a possible “curfew” across the nation in which non-essential businesses would have to close by a certain time each night. – @CNN reporting
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 16, 2020
Katie Miller, Pence’s Press Secretary, responded directly to the post, which had quickly gone viral. “This is not correct,” Miller said.
This is not correct. https://t.co/Wh458d8TAK
— Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) March 16, 2020
