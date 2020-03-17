Nolte: All the Establishment Media’s Dangerous Coronavirus Lies

America’s deeply unserious but very corrupt and unreliable establishment media have no intention of changing their dangerous ways in the age of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Watching the media spread lies and unnecessary panic over the last few weeks reminds me of the CNN Race Riots of 2014.

After the George Zimmerman Hoax failed, after it was discovered that a white man had not hunted down and murdered a black teen (Zimmerman is Hispanic and a jury ruled he killed in self-defense), the fake news media moved on to the Hands-Up-Don’t-Shoot Hoax, which was led primarily by far-left CNN and the far-left Washington Post.

The lies and hate spread by the corporate media resulted in multiple nights of rioting in the working class, predominantly black city of Ferguson, Missouri.

Then, like a plague of locusts, and apparently under the impression the city doesn’t already have enough problems, CNN moved on to Baltimore.

The reason the media’s coronavirus lies remind me of the CNN Race Riots of 2014 is because This Matters.

What I mean by that is that George Zimmerman, Ferguson, and Baltimore mattered. This was our malevolent media behaving exactly like a Bond villain: pushing a political agenda and looking to juice ratings at the expense of real people. Zimmerman, an innocent man, had his life and reputation ruined. The homes and businesses destroyed by those race riots are homes and businesses owned by everyday Americans, not the wealthy and certainly not CNN chief Jeff Zucker or anti-Trump activist Jake Tapper, whose fancy homes are miles away from the devastation they caused.

You see, as awful as the media have been over the last three years, the Russia Hoax and the Impeachment Hoax were D.C. food fights. That doesn’t mean there wasn’t collateral damage or that innocent people weren’t hurt — like President Trump and his family — but politics is politics. You know the risks going in…

Coronavirus is not a D.C. food fight. Like the CNN Race Riots of 2014, it affects everyday people: we have shut down our economy. The stock market is going insane. People are scared, worried, stressed, and have reason to be. Even if you remove the fear of the virus, no one can escape the fear of the panic, and the media’s blatant lies are only adding to this uncertainty and fear — and are doing so by design.

And for what? To what end..? Well, for the exact same reasons the media ginned up those race riots: a depraved indifference to human life driven by nothing more than a political agenda and the naked greed that comes with ratings and clicks.

Don’t believe me?

Here’s the evidence…

All the media’s coronavirus lies….

Keep in mind, these are not mistakes. Mistakes are random. Mistakes fall both ways. Our fake news media’s “mistakes” fall only one way — in the direction of ginning up panic in our streets and hatred of Trump and his supporters, who have already paid a very heavy price.

As you read this list, no matter what you do, do not call the media the enemy of the people … because that would be wrong.

Trump Told Governors to Get Their Own Goddamned Ventilators!

Now that the media can no longer attack Trump over the coronavirus testing (as you’ll see below), we’ve moved to ventilators. “Ventilators” is the new Katrina, the new metric with which to beat Trump senseless with… So naturally, the media are going to lie shamelessly, which is exactly what they are doing, even as I write these words:

At least eight New York Times authors shared a deceptively edited quote Monday from President Donald Trump’s recent call with state governors, creating the false impression that the president is denying federal support for ventilators that are needed in hospitals treating coronavirus patients. In his message, the president recommended that states procure respirators and ventilators because it would be faster — but added that the federal government “will be backing you.” The Times journalists omitted the bulk of the president’s statement as they shared the story on social media. The misleading, partial quote was also boosted by a CNN correspondent and became the lead headline at the left-wing Huffington Post. Despite growing online backlash to this misinformation, the journalists have yet to delete or retract their comments.

Here’s the president’s full quote:

Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves. We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself.

He’s telling the governors, Do what you can while we do what we can do. This is excellent advice the liars at the far-left New York Times are deliberately twisting to cause panic, to tell the public the president doesn’t care.

Trump Seeks Monopoly on Coronavirus Vaccine

What better way to increase the world’s hatred of America, everyone’s hatred of Trump, and cause even more illegal aliens to crash into our country (seeking a vaccine) than to spread the fake news the American president is looking to monopolize any potential coronavirus vaccine?

But that is exactly what Reuters, The Guardian, Business Insider, and staffers at the New York Times and MSNBC did.

This lie doesn’t even make sense.

What good would it do America to corner the market on a vaccine? It costs us nothing to share the information so other countries can create their own vaccine. What good does it do the U.S. to sit around and watch everyone else die?

Nationwide Curfew!

Good ol’ Jim Sciutto, one of the most infamous liars in the country, a former Obama official hired by the serial liars at CNN to serial lie.

“New: There are active discussions within the Trump administration to encourage a possible ‘curfew’ across the nation in which non-essential businesses would have to close by a certain time each night,” Sciutto wrote on social media, citing “CNN reporting.”

It’s not true.

And unless you’re looking to sow panic, it also makes no sense.

What good would a curfew do, most especially a nationwide curfew?

Does the virus only strike at night?

There are reports Patient Zero ate a bat.

Maybe it was a vampire bat!

Trump Lied About the Google Website

“Google says it’s not publishing a national-scale coronavirus site,” CNN anti-Trump activist Jake Tapper tweeted to his 2.3 million Twitter followers last week.

He linked to a CNN story with the headline, “Google says it’s not publishing a national-scale coronavirus site anytime soon.” This was a story that smeared Trump as a liar for announcing Google will be building a national-scale coronavirus website.

The original and very fake CNN story can be found here.

Here’s the opener:

Google will not be publishing a national-scale website for coronavirus testing anytime soon, contrary to claims made by President Donald Trump during a Friday news conference. Instead, a health-focused subsidiary owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, intends to launch a small-scale website next week to begin to triage California-based patients. The website will aim to serve a broader population only “over time” — not “very quickly,” as Trump said. “What we’re building is a triage tool that will live on ProjectBaseline.com, and we plan to pilot it in California next week,” said Carolyn Wang, a spokesperson for the Alphabet subsidiary, Verily.

Here’s the Google Search screencap which captured CNN’s lie:

But now, if you click on that Google link, the CNN story says the exact opposite of what the original story said. Here’s the new headline and opener:

Google will partner with US government to develop a nationwide coronavirus website, company says Google now says it is working with the government on the creation of a national website containing information about coronavirus symptoms and testing information. “Google is partnering with the US Government in developing a national website that includes information about COVID-19 symptoms, risk and testing information,” the company said in a series of tweets Saturday evening. The company did not give a time frame of when such a website would be up and running. On Friday after the President said Google was helping to develop a website and it would be available soon, the company declined to say it would be publishing a national-scale website for coronavirus testing anytime soon.

Naturally, there is no editor’s note informing readers the original story was a lie or has been retracted or updated, which is highly unethical.

CNN spread a bald-faced lie to undermine the president, got caught, and did everything in its malevolent power to cover that lie up.

Trump Shut Down the CDC’s Pandemic Department!

Do I even need to point out how virulent and widespread this talking point has been?

Sigh:

No, the White House didn’t ‘dissolve’ its pandemic response office. I was there. It has been alleged by multiple officials of the Obama administration, including in The Post, that the president and his then-national security adviser, John Bolton, “dissolved the office” at the White House in charge of pandemic preparedness. Because I led the very directorate assigned that mission, the counterproliferation and biodefense office, for a year and then handed it off to another official who still holds the post, I know the charge is specious. … It is true that the Trump administration has seen fit to shrink the NSC staff. But the bloat that occurred under the previous administration clearly needed a correction. Defense Secretary Robert Gates, congressional oversight committees and members of the Obama administration itself all agreed the NSC was too large and too operationally focused (a departure from its traditional role coordinating executive branch activity). As The Post reported in 2015, from the Clinton administration to the Obama administration’s second term, the NSC’s staff “had quadrupled in size, to nearly 400 people.” That is why Trump began streamlining the NSC staff in 2017. The reduction of force in the NSC has continued since I departed the White House. But it has left the biodefense staff unaffected[.] … It is this reorganization that critics have misconstrued or intentionally misrepresented. If anything, the combined directorate was stronger because related expertise could be commingled.

In other words, it wasn’t dissolved, it was streamlined.

Trump Declared the Coronavirus a Hoax!

This desperate lie, launched by the far-left Politico, was quickly debunked by fact-checkers, including the far-left Washington Post. That’s how big of a lie it is — the Washington Post conceded it was a lie.

Nevertheless, CNN continues to spread this lie.

Calling the Wuhan Virus the ‘Wuhan Virus’ Is Racist

As has already been exhaustively pointed out, the naming of a virus or disease after a location — including a lily-white location like Lyme, Connecticut — is just how it’s done and has been done forever.

But now it’s racist, even though the very same media declaring it racist is the very same media that first called it the “Chinese Virus” or the “Wuhan Virus,” or some variation thereof.

Here’s a pretty comprehensive list that’s been floating around. There are probably more examples, but this more than makes the point:

Additionally, the video below is nothing less than a devastating compilation of just how dishonest and unserious the media are:

Liberal media pundits want you to think referring to the coronavirus as the "Wuhan" or "Chinese" virus is racist. Here's just a few of the times the liberal media did just that. pic.twitter.com/ss3kV5smSP — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) March 12, 2020

To sum this up, the fake news media floods these words and terms into the American lexicon, and then sanctimoniously turns around and attacks those who repeat them as racist.

Trump Rejected WHO Coronavirus Test Kits

Everyone from Grandpa Joe Biden to CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta to Esquire to NBC News to, to, to… This is such a lie, the far-left PolitiFact debunked it.

Trump Blocked Testing Because Lower Numbers are Good for His Reelection

This lie arrives courtesy of the welfare queens at NPR and a Newsweek staffer’s hysterical amplification that has been retweeted almost a quarter-million times.

And once again, I ask, how does this makes any sense?

In the face of the facts, Trump is doing back-flips to start testing. What’s more, how does not testing benefit his re-election chances? It’s not as if people who test positive won’t eventually become symptomatic.

This is not just a lie (no other media outlet has confirmed it, which means even CNN couldn’t find a lying source that has lied to them so many times before to lie about this one), it’s by far the stupidest lie on this list.

It’s Trump Fault Coronavirus Testing Was Delayed

Nope:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that the blame for the slow pace of testing for coronavirus in the U.S. does not lie with either President Trump or the CDC. Fauci told Hugh Hewitt on “The Hugh Hewitt” show that a “technical glitch” resulted in the delay in production of usable tests in the U.S., something Fauci prescribed to random error. … “This has nothing to do with anybody’s fault, certainly not the president’s fault.”

11. Trump Silenced Dr. Fauci

This lie spread like wildfire before Fauci himself was given a chance to tell the truth.

We are plagued with a dishonest, unreliable, unserious, dangerous media, driven only by political calculation and naked greed.

The media are so evil and indecent, even a pandemic can’t cure them.

