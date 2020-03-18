Nolte: 53 Times the Establishment Media Said ‘Chinese’ or ‘Wuhan’ Virus

The establishment media continue to prove how unserious they are about this pandemic by freaking out over President Trump correctly referring to the Wuhan coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” — when the truth is that they themselves did this over 50 times.

The Chinese are desperate to blame the American military for this outbreak, and as commander-in-chief, Trump is absolutely correct to set the record straight.

Nevertheless, even as President Trump announced something as consequential as invoking the Defense Production Act, like a couple of bratty girls, staffers at PBS and NBC attacked Trump at his Wednesday briefing as racist for accurately pointing out where the virus originated.

Here’s NBC using “dozens of bias incidents” as emotional blackmail to stop the president from being concise and accurate about this pandemic:

President Trump today insisted that he was justified in branding the coronavirus pandemic as the "Chinese Virus." "It's not racist at all. No, not at all. It comes from China, that's why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate" https://t.co/D3UKZ5HIEM pic.twitter.com/8J6Kt22Ylz — POLITICO (@politico) March 18, 2020

Here’s a staffer for the welfare queens at PBS using an unnamed source to crybaby:

CLIP: President Trump is asked about the term 'Kung Flu' Watch complete news conference here: https://t.co/GwQnJ0pwmo pic.twitter.com/ElDbKUvrgU — CSPAN (@cspan) March 18, 2020

Here’s NBC’s Richard Engel proving he does not take this pandemic seriously as he does China’s public relations work:

.@RichardEngel: "This is a virus that came from the territory of China but came from bats. This is a bat virus, not a China virus. It doesn't speak Chinese. It doesn't target Chinese people. It targets human beings who happen to touch their eyes, nose or mouth." pic.twitter.com/ljQeT7UQam — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 18, 2020

Sorry, these are just not serious people.

To begin with, as has been previously documented, there is longstanding precedent for naming a disease or virus after the place it originated, or where it was located, or where a notable outbreak occurred. This includes lily-white Lyme, Connecticut — home of Lyme Disease.

So, suddenly, this long-held practice that does not discriminate … does?

Of course not. But here we are, staring down the throat of a worldwide pandemic that has already shut down our economy, and the media simply refuse to take the crisis seriously, choosing instead to continue to play their partisan gotcha games.

Americans are desperate for information from their president, and these partisan babies are doing everything to distract from the issue at hand.

A serious media would not behave this way.

Worse still, it was — as is documented below — this very same media (from pretty much every network and publication) that spent months seeding the terms “Wuhan Virus” and “Chinese Virus,” and variations of that, into the American lexicon.

We call it the “Wuhan Virus” because the media called it that for months!

We call it the “Chinese Virus” because the media called it hat for months!

As you will see below, between the written list (which has been floating around for a while) and the video compilation, we’re talking about at least 53 times. And you know there are more instances out there…

This fantastic video compilation includes over 30 instances of CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, and others drumming “Wuhan” and “Chinese” into our heads:

Liberal media pundits want you to think referring to the coronavirus as the "Wuhan" or "Chinese" virus is racist. Here's just a few of the times the liberal media did just that. pic.twitter.com/ss3kV5smSP — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) March 12, 2020

As I mentioned in my countdown of 11 lies the media have already told about the Wuhan coronavirus…

“To sum this up, the fake news media flood these words and terms into the American lexicon, and then sanctimoniously turn around and attack those who repeat them as racist.”

These are not good people… And they’re certainly not serious people.

But just don’t call them the enemy of the people because … that would be wrong.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.