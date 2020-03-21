Nolte: If NBC’s Peter Alexander Did Nothing Wrong, Why Are the Media Lying About It?

Everyone in the establishment media are screaming about how NBC’s Peter Alexander did nothing wrong, but the media are also lying about what he did.

During Friday’s coronavirus news conference, Alexander asked President Trump, “What do you say to Americans who are scared, nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick, millions who are scared right now, what do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?”

Trump answered by lighting into Alexander:

I would say you are a terrible reporter. I think it is a nasty question. I think it is a very bad signal that you are putting out to American people. The American people are looking for answers and hope. You are doing sensationalism and the same with NBC and Comcast. I don’t call them Comcast. I call it Con-cast. That’s really bad reporting. You want to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism. Let’s see if it works. It may not. I happen to feel good about it, but who knows. I have been right a lot. Let’s see what happens.

Sounds awful, no?

Sounds like the president is unstable, no?

Except…

THAT’S NOT WHAT REALLY HAPPENED.

That is the way, though, America’s serial liars are portraying it…

"What do you say to millions of Americans who are scared?" – Peter Alexander "I say that you are a terrible reporter." – Trump Really bad look for the president here. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 20, 2020

This was a legitimate question, the response is inexcusable. Trump's change in tone didn't last long. https://t.co/5M3L9PKVpJ — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 20, 2020

Q: What do you say to Americans who are scared TRUMP: "I say that you're a terrible reporter, that's what I say." Unreal. pic.twitter.com/RJ1aJXJUUh — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 20, 2020

"What do you say to Americans who are scared, I guess – nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick. Millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now. What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now, who are scared?" It's a legitimate question, a good one, even. https://t.co/oQhGjOPpIm — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) March 20, 2020

Q: What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared? Trump: "I say that you're a terrible reporter." pic.twitter.com/K3JgjogDqD — Axios (@axios) March 20, 2020

In an extraordinary exchange, President Trump viciously attacked an NBC News reporter who asked what his message would be to Americans who are frightened by the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the country https://t.co/lhey5g9lP1 — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2020

And naturally…

I offered both Pres Trump and VP Pence an opportunity to reassure Americans. Simple question: “What do you say to Americans who are scared?” Trump, to me: “I say, you’re a terrible reporter.” Pence, an hour later: “Don’t be afraid. Be vigilant.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 20, 2020

Before I get to the actual facts, let me just say that watching our media behave in such an unserious way during these serious times is, well, not at all surprising. These people are all part of a garbage cult, a garbage cult where not a single one of them has the moral courage to come out and tell the truth… And here is the truth…

On Friday, after Trump expressed his own personal optimism and sense of hope about chloroquine, a malaria drug that may or may not (and the president was clear it may not work) mitigate the coronavirus, Alexander decided to debate and argue with the president:

ALEXANDER: Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope, and misrepresenting the preparedness right now — TRUMP: No, I don’t think so. I don’t think so. No, I don’t think so. I think — ALEXANDER: The sale, not-yet-approved drug — TRUMP: Such a lovely question. Look. It may work, and it may not work. And I agree with the doctor, what he said. May work, may not work. I feel good about it. That’s all it is. It’s just a feeling, right, you know? I’m a smart guy. I feel good about it. And we’re gonna see — you’re gonna see soon enough. And we have certainly some very big samples of people, if you look at the people, a lot of people that are in big trouble. And this is not a drug that obviously, I think I can speak from a lot of experience, because it’s been out there for over twenty years. So it’s not a drug that you have a huge amount of danger with, it’s not like a brand new drug that’s just been created that may t have have an unbelievable, monumental effect, like kill you. We’re gonna know very soon. And I can tell you, the FDA is working very hard to get it out. Right now, in terms of malaria, if you want it, you can have a prescription. You get a prescription. And by the way — and it is very effective. It works. I have a feeling you may — and I am not being overly optimistic or pessimistic. I sure as hell think we ought to give it a try. I mean, there’s been been some interesting things happened, and some very good things. Let’s see what happens. We have nothing to lose. You know the expression, “What the hell do you have to lose?” Okay? ALEXANDER: So what do you say — I’ll just follow up. So what do you say Americans who are scared, though? I guess — nearly 200 dead; 14,000 who are sick; millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now, What do you say Americans who are watching you right now who are scared? TRUMP: I say that you are a terrible reporter. That’s what I say. Go ahead. I think it’s a very nasty question, and I think it’s a very bad signal that you are putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers, and they’re looking for hope, and you’re doing sensationalism. And the same with NBC and Concast. I don’t call it “Comcast,” I call it “Concast.” Let me just tell — [for] whom you work. Let me just tell you something. That’s really bad reporting. And you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism. Let’s see if it works. It might, and it might not. I happen to feel good about it. But who knows? I have been right a lot. Let’s see what happens. John? — You ought to be ashamed of yourself.

As my colleague Joel Pollak pointed out, this so-called “softball” question was nothing of the kind. The truth is that the only part of the exchange America’s serial liars want you to know about “came after Alexander asked about [Trump] giving Americans ‘false hope.’ Trump tried to answer patiently, and finally vented his frustration once it seemed that Alexander was trying to emphasize fear.”

Yes, emphasize fear.

Exactly.

Alexander’s argument (it was not a question) was asked and answered, and still Alexander persisted in grandstanding and nearly heckling the president with the implication the American people should be afraid, that the president was spreading false hope, and that the country would be better off feeling anxious because that would mean Trump will not be reelected.

Imagine how Alexander would have ripped into Winston Churchill’s “false hope” — you know, Churchill daring to flash the “V” for Victory sign as the Nazis rampaged through Europe and the “expert” generals said that tiny island was doomed.

But let me go back to my original premise…

If Alexander did nothing wrong, why are the media and their Never Trump lackeys covering up the truth of what happened, the full exchange, and the full context of the exchange?

Well, we all know why…

The reason the media and their Never Trump lackeys are covering up the truth is because they know The Truth exposes Alexander as the godless, left-wing hack he is.

The reason the media and their Never Trump lackeys are covering up the truth is because they are more interested in damaging Trump politically, even if it means spreading fear, than they are in telling the truth.

One more thing…

The real reason the media exploded with so much hostility on Friday is a number of just-released polls that show a majority of the public approve of the job the president is doing in responding to the Chinese virus.

Does anyone doubt these polls showing Americans rallying around their president not only demoralized every one of these useless media-babies, but that they were dumbfounded and enraged by the results?

The media all exist in a cult, and the cult was 100 percent certain the legion of lies they had spread about Trump’s handling of the crisis would finally mark the end of President Hitler.

The one result that probably set these clowns off more than any other is a Harris poll that shows 61 percent of Americans find the White House and president trustworthy.

That’s a full 16 points lower than the 45 percent who say they trust the media.

Let’s see how that “45 percent” looks in a few months. You can only fool that many people for so long.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.