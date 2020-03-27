Primetime Host Trish Regan Out at Fox Business Network

Fox Business Network announced Friday that it has “parted ways” with primetime host Trish Regan, who abruptly left the airwaves after calling concerns about the Chinese coronavirus another attempt to impeach President Donald Trump.

“We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors,” a Fox Business Network spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis.”

“I have enjoyed my time at FOX and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times,” Regan said in a separate statement. “I am grateful to my incredible team at FOX Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

The development comes after Regan, during a March 9th monologue, broadcasted a graphic accusing the Democrat Party and the corporate media of carrying out a “Coronavirus Impeachment Scam.”

“We’ve reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world,” the host told viewers at the time. “This is yet another attempt to impeach the president.”

“Many in the liberal media using, and I mean using, coronavirus in an attempt to demonize and destroy the president,” she added.

Fox Business Network announced March 14th that both Regan’s and Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery’s programs would go on “hiatus” in an effort to reallocate “resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“FBN has taken prudent steps to limit staffing levels and is prioritizing its coverage during market hours. I fully support this decision — we all must to do our part to keep our colleagues safe,” Regan tweeted of the move.

Regan is a former CNBC host and Bloomberg News reporter.