Rush Limbaugh: ‘I’m Feeling Better Than I Have in a Long, Long Time’

Monday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh revealed he is “feeling better than I have in a long, long time” in the wake of his recent diagnosis with advanced lung cancer.
A partial transcript is as follows:
RUSH LIMBAUGH:
Just a little update on me. You might notice my voice is a little strange. It’s not. It’s just from lack of use. I’m actually feeling better than I have in about a month. I’m actually feeling what I would call normal prior to the cancer diagnosis happened. And I’m in a temporary hold right now. I had a dire, dire, dire reaction, side effect reaction to the type of chemo I was on. The bottom line is I couldn’t walk for three days. My leg muscles had swollen, it was hideous. It was hideous. Blood clot in the left calf. Even had some eye damage in my right eye.
And so I had to go off the stuff, and I’m in a temporary hold right now. Steroids have been administered to undo the damage, and they’re working like a champ. And so regardless of how my voice sounds, be confident here that I’m feeling better than I have in a long, long time.
