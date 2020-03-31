CNN Host Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

CNN primetime anchor Christopher Cuomo has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, the network revealed in a staff memo on Tuesday morning.

Cuomo, host of Cuomo Prime Time, is “feeling well” and will continue to work from his home, according to the memo.

The anchor confirmed the news in a tweet, saying he has recently experienced “fever, chills, and shortness of breath.”

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!” he wrote.

The development comes one day after Cuomo interviewed his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), about his state’s ongoing efforts to combat the deadly pandemic.

Gov. Cuomo addressed his brother’s diagnosis during his daily press briefing, assuring that he is “going to be fine.”

“He is young in good shape, strong, not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine but there’s a lesson in this,” the governor said. “He’s an essential worker, member of the press, he’s been out there, you go out there, the chance you get infected is very high. I spoke to him this morning.”

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his brother, Chris Cuomo, was tested positive with coronavirus: “He's a really sweet, beautiful guy, and he is my best friend” https://t.co/GhuTW6b2DC pic.twitter.com/BnBNBWeJ0m — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2020

“In his job he’s combative and he’s argumentative and he’s pushing people, but that’s his job, that’s really not who he is, he’s a really sweet beautiful guy and my best friend,” he added.

Cuomo is the third coronavirus case linked to CNN’s offices in New York City.

As of Tuesday, New York City has over 38,000 confirmed cases and 914 deaths, according to data via Johns Hopkins University.