Chanel Rion, OANN’s White House correspondent, said Thursday that White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham invited her to attend the day’s White House coronavirus task force briefing after she was barred by White House Correspondents’ Association for allegedly breaching social distancing guidelines.

(Watch from 1:13)

OAN's Chanel Rion says that she'll be attending today's White House briefing despite the WHCA kicking her out of the rotation because Stephanie Grisham has personally invited her again, though she adds there's "no official statement coming out of the White House yet" pic.twitter.com/tKWkzjHVLi — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 2, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: