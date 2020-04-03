CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive for Coronavirus

CNN host Brooke Baldwin revealed Friday that she has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, becoming the second high-profile network employee to contract the deadly illness.

“I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon,” Baldwin wrote in an Instagram post. “Chills, aches, fever. I’ve been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me.”

“Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones,” she added before praising doctors and nurses working hard to treat infected patients.

The Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin host said she will put her anchor duties on hold until she recovers from the disease that has sicked 258,214 Americans and killed 6,605 as of Friday afternoon, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

CNN primetime anchor Christopher Cuomo announced Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and has continued to host Cuomo Prime Time from his home.

The anchor has said he’s experienced “fever, chills, and shortness of breath.”

“I will get pain in my face now, headaches, profuse sweating,” Cuomo told CNN host Anderson Cooper Thursday. “Literally my vision in my left eye is a little blurry from pressure, from sinus pressure and some manifestation of the virus. I’ve talked to several experts and clinicians in this and they all said it’s a very common thing. And then you can’t sleep because you have a fever. And you have these wicked phantasmagorical experiences that are not dreams.”

“I wish I could have gotten this sooner so I could have told this stuff to people a month and a half ago and we could have broken this bubble that everything’s going to be okay,” he added. “But you don’t want it, brother, I’ll tell you that.”

Baldwin is the fourth virus case linked to CNN’s New York City offices.