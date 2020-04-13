George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for Coronavirus

ABC’s Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, nearly two weeks after his wife contracted the deadly illness.

Stephanopoulos told viewers that it was “no surprise” that he came down with the virus and said he’s currently asymptomatic.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” the host stated. “I’m feeling great.”

Stephanopoulos is the latest corporate media figure to test positive for the disease. Earlier this month, CNN anchors Christopher Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin announced that they were both infected. The former has continued hosting his prime-time program from his home.

On Thursday, Fox News Channel host Jedediah Bila revealed that she is also recovering from the virus.

“I know I’ve been a little MIA. I’m actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I’m very much on the mend, so please don’t worry. My husband is also recovering well at home and Hartley luckily did not get sick,” Bila wrote in an Instagram post.

“This is a crazy time in the world, full of so much anxiety and fear,” she added. “I’ve learned so much this past week and done so much thinking. Know that I’m sending love, peace, and good energy from my family to yours.”