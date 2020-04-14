Chris Cuomo Sick of CNN Gig: ‘Ridiculous’ Content, ‘Not Worth My Time’

CNN host Chris Cuomo went on a tirade against his own job Monday, revealing he no longer enjoys what he does “professionally” and admitting to “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

Cuomo went on the surprising rant during the Monday edition of his SiriusXM radio program.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says his COVID diagnosis has made him rethink his career: "I don’t like what I do, professionally, I’ve decided … I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship. I don’t think it’s worth my time anymore.”pic.twitter.com/AmkUsuoATY — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 14, 2020

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo said. “I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” he added. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

Cuomo, who has been in self-quarantine since contracting the Chinese coronavirus, then lamented “talking to Democrats about things that I don’t really believe they mean” and “talking to Republicans about them parroting things they feel they have to say.”

The CNN personality then ripped into President Donald Trump, calling him “full of shit.”

Cuomo also recounted how he was heckled by a “loser biker” outside his Southampton home over Easter weekend, lamenting that he felt he could not defend himself because of his public profile.

“I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bullshit to me, I don’t want to hear it,” Cuomo said. “I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth… I don’t get that doing what I do for a living.

“That matters to me more than making millions of dollars a year… because I’ve saved my money and I don’t need it anymore,” he added. “Me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other.”

At one point, Cuomo suggested that he could be re-thinking his job at CNN, saying he’s tired of “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

“I don’t like what I do professionally,” he said. “I don’t think it’s worth my time.”

“I’m basically being perceived as successful in a system that I don’t value,” he went on. “I’m seen as being good at being on TV and advocating for different positions… but I don’t know if I value those things, certainly not as much as I value being able to live my life on my own terms.”

Cuomo’s remarks were first transcribed by the New York Post.

This isn’t the first time the CNN figure has melted down publically.

Last summer, Cuomo was videotaped threatening a man with physical violence for referring to him as “Fredo” — a term he claimed is an anti-Italian slur.

“Punk-ass bitches from the right call me ‘Fredo.’ My name is Chris Cuomo. I’m an anchor on CNN,” the host is seen saying in the video shared to a YouTube channel with the title That’s the Point with Brandon.

“I’ll fucking ruin your shit. I’ll fucking throw you down these stairs like a fucking punk… You’re gonna call me ‘Fredo’? Take a fucking swing,” Cuomo is seen telling the man.

After the video went viral, an embarrassed Cuomo was forced to apologize, conceding he let the man get the best of him.

“Appreciate all the support but – truth is I should be better than the guys baiting me. This happens all the time these days. Often in front of my family. But there is a lesson: no need to add to the ugliness; I should be better than what I oppose,” he wrote of the incident.