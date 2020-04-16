Chris Cuomo’s Wife Also Receives Coronavirus Diagnosis

CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo, who late in March disclosed he had tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, said Wednesday his wife Cristina has also been diagnosed with it.

The brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said late last month he was worried about infecting his wife and children after testing positive himself, as Breitbart News reported.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!” he wrote at the time.

He continued working on air from home, choosing to reveal the latest diagnosis in his family during a live interview with his brother.

“It’s very rare for a family to be one-and-done,” the 49-year-old father-of-three said on his show, Cuomo Prime Time. “And Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive, and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen, and now it has.”

“Sure enough, Cristina has COVID now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core”, Cuomo confirmed in a tweet.

“All are stepping up. Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me,” the tweet added.

Cristina, 50, a magazine editor, had been posting updates about her husband’s condition on Instagram as the family quarantined at home, with Chris living in the basement.