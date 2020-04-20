TV Journalist Accidentally Shows Husband Naked in Shower

A California television journalist got into an awkward situation while filming a report from her bathroom when her naked husband was caught in the background showering.

Melinda Meza of Sacramento’s KCRA was filming herself cutting her own bangs for a story about hairstylists during the coronavirus pandemic when her camera captured her husband in the nude, the New York Post reported.

Her husband, Mike de Lambert, is reportedly seen in the background of this tweet showering, unaware that his private parts were out in the open for all to see.

Representatives from KCRA, a Hearst Media station, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from various outlets. But people on Twitter had plenty to say about the segment.

“Damn why she wanna work when she’s got all that at home?” one Twitter user wrote.

Other users mocked the network itself, tweeting, “KCRA: Where the nudes come first.”

Meza, who is based out of Stockton, has been in the television news business for more than 15 years and serves as the San Joaquin County Bureau Chief for KCRA, according to her biography on KCRA’s website. Meza graduated from San Diego State University and attended the Poynter Institute.