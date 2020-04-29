Appearing Wednesday on the Fox News Channel, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl said there is “no question” that former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, will have to address allegations of sexual assault from his former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

"When I go into that briefing room I’m not asking questions of Joe Biden … There is no question, and he’s going to have to answer these questions." —@jonkarl, a veteran Washington, D.C. journalist, on the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/wQ8RB36WA0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 29, 2020

