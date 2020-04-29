Joe Biden’s lapdogs in the establishment media have no interest in fully investigating Tara Reade’s increasingly credible allegation the former vice president sexually assaulted her in 1993. If the media were interested in a full investigation, they would demand Biden open up his Senate papers at the University of Delaware.

Decades of Biden’s papers from his time as a U.S. Senator are housed at the University of Delaware, but so far the school has refused to release these vital documents to investigative journalists.

Business Insider’s Rich McHugh, the only establishment journalist truly interested in getting to the truth about this, says Reade told him she filed a sexual harassment complaint against Biden in 1993. The complaint covered only one of her two allegations, the lesser allegation about unwanted touching (something a half-dozen other woman have accused Biden of).

McHugh hasn’t been able to track down that document, and believes the best place to find it would be among Biden’s senate papers.

The University of Delaware, however, is refusing access to those papers. It says the papers will not be made available until two years after Biden retires from public life.

This makes no sense.

First off, January of 2019 marked two years after Biden left the office of vice president, two years after Biden had retired from public life; and the university did not release the papers. So there is some suspicion now that the University of Delaware is engaging in a coverup to protect Delaware’s favorite son.

Secondly, why the arbitrary two years in retirement deadline? Where did that come from?

There is little question, though, that if Biden told the university to make the papers available to McHugh and others, the papers would be made available.

As of this writing, Biden has not only refused to personally comment on or even deny Reade’s allegationa, neither he nor his campaign have asked the university to make the papers available.

Most telling, there is no pressure from the corporate media for Biden to authorize the release of the papers.

A perfect example is CNN’s Don Lemon. On Tuesday the fake journalist hosted Biden’s potential vice presidential pick, Stacey Abrams.

Anyone who watched the segment knows that all Lemon was interested in doing was pretending he’s covering the story, when the truth is he just wanted to give Abrams the opportunity to spew fake talking points from the Biden campaign about how the New York Times cleared Biden of the Reade allegation (the Times did not — more on this below).

Not once did Lemon ask Abrams if Biden should authorize the release of his Senate papers. And the reason for Lemon not asking Abrams this is obvious…

Lemon, CNNLOL, and the rest of the fake new media do not want those papers made available. They are terrified of what might be found, including other sexual harassment allegations. Biden’s sense of entitlement when it comes to the inappropriate touching of women and children is well-documented, not just by a half-dozen complaints, but countless videos of Biden engaging in this disturbing behavior.

And so, once again we are faced with a hypocritical media that has no interest in fully investigating a credible allegation against a Democrat, and in this case we have an allegation that amounts not only to a full-blown sexual assault, but a retaliatory firing afterwards.

Need I lay out the hypocrisy of a media that launched a jihad against Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a jihad against NBC to release outtakes of Trump’s network TV show, a jihad against Mike Bloomberg to release women from nondisclosure agreements, a jihad that went so far as to investigate what books Sarah Palin checked out of her local library?

Worse still, the media are showing no interest in Biden’s papers even as the Biden campaign runs around lying about being cleared by the far-left New York Times.

The false talking point reads like this: “In this case, a thorough review by the New York Times has led to the truth: this incident did not happen.”

Well, time has proven the Times did nothing closed to a “thorough review.”

To begin with, the Times failed to find the 1993 CNN video that proved Reade’s mother called into Larry King Live asking for advice about what to do about her daughter’s problems with a prominent senator. It should be noted that CNNLOL also failed to find that video. This video proved Reade was telling the truth when said she told her now-deceased mother about the allegation when it happened.

Further, the Times, with all of its vast resources, somehow failed to find the two additional contemporaneous witnesses McHugh found earlier this week, two women who went on the record to verify Reade told them about the alleged assault at the time or just a few years later.

Oh, and of course the Times did not investigate Biden’s senate papers, nor did the Times put any pressure on Biden to release the papers, so the idea the Times did a “thorough review” is a full-blown lie.

Access to Biden’s senate papers could be helpful in other ways. Reade claims her complaints against Biden resulted in her being fired. Team Biden has not yet explained how or why Reade left Biden’s senate office in 1993. McHugh did find an intern who worked under Reade and who verified Reade simply disappeared from the office at the time Reade says she was fired for filing her complaint.

Might these papers hold the secret to why Reade exited Biden’s senate office?

Well, to the surprise of no one who remembers Bill Clinton, John Edwards, and Harvey Weinstein — the media do not want to know and do not want you to know the answers to any of these lingering questions.

In keeping with her acting like a woman with nothing to hide, the same Tara Reade who is asking investigative reporters to dig into her story, is also asking Biden to release his Senate papers.

In keeping his acting like a man with everything to hide, Joe Biden has not professed his innocence, nor is he eager to release the Senate papers that could help to prove his innocence.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.