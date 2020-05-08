Thursday on CNN’s Unfiltered, host S.E. Cupp said she would be afraid for her personal safety if President Donald Trump were her work colleague.

A partial transcript is as follows:

S.E. CUPP: A Republican Trump opposition group released a scathing new ad this week exposing the president’s failures during the COVID-19 crisis. […] Now, Trump lashed out in a rambling, incoherent, insult-laden tirade in the middle of the night on Twitter. It was needless to say unhinged, even for him. We’ve come to accept this bizarre behavior over the years, but as we face a pandemic that threatens to wipe out hundreds of thousands of Americans, to put millions out of work, the president seems more dangerously incapable of managing his emotions and anything else. […] I feel like we’ve become a little numb to Trump’s obvious instability. That’s why I think it’s helpful to reframe some of what we’re seeing. If we saw this behavior in our child, for example, I know as a parent I would be really concerned.

The descent into unfounded conspiracy theories, the late-night ad hominem attacks on social media, lashing out at women, in particular, women reporters, delusional statements, an inability to focus on tasks to compartmentalize, paranoia, pathological insecurity. I’d get my kid help. If this were a coworker, I’d be afraid for my safety at work and I’d probably tell HR. And yet, this is the president of the United States unraveling at a very precarious time for our country. Shouldn’t we all be worried about this?

TOM NICHOLS: Absolutely, and I think your point about if this were your child or someone in your family, of course, you’d sit down with them and say, “What’s wrong with you?” and “What can we do to help you?”