CNN’s Jim Acosta Shouts at Trump: ‘Is This Still a Democracy?’

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta shouted at a question at President Donald Trump Monday evening, demanding to know if the United States is “still a democracy” after air and ground troops from the District of Columbia National Guard were deployed around the nation’s capital.

Acosta yelled the question in the president’s direction as he returned to the White House after visiting St. John’s Episcopal Church, across Lafayette Square, one day after rioters lit a fire in the landmark building’s basement.

“Mr. President, is this still a democracy?” Acosta yelled, according to footage of the White House press corps from CBS News’ Paula Reid.

President Trump did not respond, though it is unclear whether he heard the question.

Earlier Monday, President Trump delivered a brief but stern statement regarding his administration’s next steps to prevent further violent unrest in the nation’s capital and around the country.

“My first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people,” he said. “I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do.”

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” he added.

President Trump pledged to restore the rule of law and protect businesses from rioters and looters.

“We have one beautiful law, and once that is fully restored we will help you, we will help your business, and we will help your family,” the president said.

The president confirmed that he will dispatched thousands of troops to prevent more violent unrest in the city and warned that the 7:00 p.m. curfew would be enforced.

The United States of America, since its founding, is a representative republic, not a democracy.