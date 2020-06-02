Nolte: Watch CNN’s Sara Sidner Encourage More Riots in Democrat-Run Cities

CNNLOL’s Sara Sidner, who identifies as a “journalist,” encouraged and championed rioting in Democrat-run cities on Sunday.

Below is a clip of Sidner “reporting” from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minneapolis is, of course, a Democrat-run city (and has been for 48 years) that, on Sunday, was still facing a devastating series of riots led by left-wing terrorist groups like Antifa. The city faced looting, burning — total mayhem that included the abandonment of a police station — at least until President Trump stepped in and sent the National Guard:

My god this is evil. And they won’t spare you either, you’re just bringing it closer to home. https://t.co/wtgpAidUJY — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 1, 2020

Here’s a transcript of what she said with my emphasis added:

Oh, it’s everything. Pain is everything. Pain is everything. It has informed everything that you have seen. I know people see violence and think that people are just taking advantage of the situation and there may be some people who are. I don’t know that every single person is doing this borne out of pain, but I can tell you many people are. We’ve seen it. They don’t know what to do with that emotion so their response, especially young folks, is to lash out and one of the young folks — we talked to them on your show. You had him on your show. A young man who was from Minneapolis who said, do you see all this damage here? You don’t listen to us when we speak, so you listen to us now, don’t you? So, acting out gets attention and they know that. Because the other way hasn’t gotten them the attention. It hasn’t done anything. It hasn’t changed anything, so they’re hoping this will. Will it? I don’t know. I was in Ferguson in 2014 for three months. We’re back here again.

So there you have it, a CNN “journalist” dog-whistling to CNN’s allies among these left-wing terrorist groups to keep up the riots because “acting out gets attention and they know that;” because “the other way hasn’t gotten them the attention;” and because so far protesting “hasn’t done anything. It hasn’t changed anything, so they’re hoping this will.”

And then the wretched Sidner closes by spreading the debunked Ferguson hoax.

Ferguson is where CNN aggressively and deliberately stoked and inflamed a series of race riots in 2013 based on the infamous “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” hoax.

The victims there, of course, were the predominantly black, working-class citizens of Ferguson. But CNN and Sara Sidner don’t care about them, and never will. Black people are just eggs in their social justice omelets.

Naturally, Chris “Typhoid Fredo” Cuomo pushes back on none of the hate or lies spewing from Sidner.

This is just amazing for me to witness…

As I mentioned yesterday, this is all blue-on-blue violence, this is the left eating itself, and this is the circle of destruction that’s been playing out for five days already:

The corporate media’s biggest fans live in all these Democrat-run cities… So what you have here is Democrats supporting the media that give Antifa the cover to destroy neighborhoods filled with Democrats who support the media that give Antifa the cover to destroy neighborhoods filled with Democrats who support the media that… and round and round that circle of self-destruction goes…

And here you have CNN openly encouraging the further destruction of the Democrat-run cities where most of CNN’s viewers live.

I’m pretty sure that’s what you call a self-own.

I know CNN, Cuomo, and Sidner think they’re owning us MAGAtards by justifying and encouraging riots, but all of this violence is occurring in Democrat-run cities — dozens of them. We MAGAtards are out here in Rural America, and we’re armed to the teeth. To us, these riots are nothing more than another viewing option on our 60-inch plasmas, a reality TV show called Toldjaso: You Get the Riots You Vote For.

Hey, it seems pretty obvious that Democrats are enjoying these riots in their cities, so who am I to get in the way of what people want.

Please don’t ask me to care about people more than they care about themselves.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.