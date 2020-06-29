Washington Post Opinion Editor: ‘White Women Are Lucky’ We Are ‘not Calling for Revenge’

Robert Kraychik

Washington Post Global Opinions Editor Karen Attiah wrote Sunday white women “are lucky” that  “[we] are not calling for revenge,” making her statement in a subsequently deleted social media post.

Attiah wrote:

The lies & tears of White women hath wrought:

-The 1921 Tulsa massacre

-Murder of Emmet Till

-Exclusion of Black women from feminist movements

-53% of white women voting for Trump.

White women are lucky that we are just calling them “Karen’s”.

And not calling for revenge.

The Washington Examiner‘s Siraj Hashmi captured the since-deleted tweet and shared it on Monday:

Attiah later tweeted in French she regrets nothing:

Attiah’s Washington Post profile states she “often writes on issues relating to race, gender and international politics, with a special interest in Africa.”

She holds a bachelor of arts in communication studies with a minor in African studies from Northwestern University and a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University.

Attiah was Jamal Khashoggi‘s editor at the Washington Post.

In response Jussie Smollett’s contrived “hate crime” hoax, Attiah tweeted, “Regarding the heinous attack on @JussieSmollett, yet another reminder that Trump’s ascendance and the resulting climate of hate has meant that lives have been increasingly at stake since 2015. Smollett could have been killed by those thugs screaming MAGA. Let that sink in.”

The Washington Post composed a new slogan after the election of President Donald Trump: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.

