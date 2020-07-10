NBC Science Contributor Who Reported About Having Coronavirus Admits He Never Had It

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render
file/Getty Images
Joel B. Pollak

NBC and MSNBC science contributor Dr. Joseph Fair documented his battle with coronavirus — until admitting he did not actually have it after all.

The Daily Caller reported Friday: “Dr. Joseph Fair, a virologist, believed he had the virus and appeared on air numerous times to discuss his struggle with illness in May and June. On Tuesday, Fair admitted that he tested negative for the virus multiple times but had originally believed he had it regardless. Fair also tested negative upon taking an antibody test.”

Fair’s timeline on Twitter documents his journey over the past two months, from announcing that he had “come down with COVID” on May 13, to revealing on July 7 that he had not.

After he revealed his initial diagnosis, good wishes for a speedy recovery poured in from friends and fans, celebrities and viewers.

Fair was hospitalized, but released several days later:

Finally, nearly two months after announcing that he had coronavirus, Fair revealed that he never tested positive. He claimed he had other illnesses instead.

In his Twitter profile, Dr. Fair describes himself as a “Virologist, Epidemiologist, Outbreak Responder, Advisor to Governments/Industry.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.