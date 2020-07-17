The entire corporate media complex have conspired to deliberately lie and mislead the public about a comment White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany made about “science” and “schools.”

During Wednesday’s White House briefing, McEnany wanted to make clear public schools must reopen in the fall and the science proves there is no reason not to open schools. This is a fact.

The science shows the coronavirus is even less dangerous for school-age kids than the conventional flu. The science shows kids do not transmit the disease at a rate anyone need be alarmed about. Children are not super spreaders. Finally, all over the world, everywhere but America, schools are reopening with no problems.

Those are the facts.

So McEnany attempted to make clear to the media there is no science standing in the way of reopening schools, and after she did, every fake news outlet in the country deliberately took her out of context.

Here’s her full quote:

The president has said, unmistakably, that he wants schools to open. And I was just in the Oval Office] talking to him about that. And when he says ‘open,’ he means, ‘open in full’ – kids being able to attend each and every day at their school. The science should not stand in the way of this. And as Dr. Scott Atlas, and I thought this was a good quote: ‘Of course we can do it. Everyone else in the western world, our peer nations, are doing it. We are the outlier here.’ The science is very clear on this that, that, for instance, you look at the [Journal of the American Medical Association] pediatric study of 46 pediatric hospitals in North America that said the risk of critical illness from COVID is far less for children than that of seasonal flu. The science is on our side here. We encourage for localities and states to just simply follow the science. Open our schools.

All of that is true and more.

It is absurd to keep our schools closed. It is absurd we are even having this debate.

But, in order to hurt President Trump’s re-election chances, Democrats and the media are openly conspiring to keep schools closed so parents cannot return to work. This creates economic hardship and a sense of chaos they hope will damage Trump.

In order to do this, though, the media and Democrats have been forced to completely ignore the science and resort to these hysterical scare tactics. Because when they don’t ignore the science, when they make the mistake of reporting the science, inconvenient truths like the one that hit MSNBC earlier this week accidentally leak out.

So what did our lying, conniving, fake news media do to McEnany’s comment? They all shamelessly spun it to make it sound like the White House believes we must ignore the science and reopen the schools. And I do mean “all.”

Here are a handful of examples compiled by the Washington Examiner:

“The White House Press Secretary on Trump’s push to reopen schools: ‘The science should not stand in the way of this,’” said CNN’s Jim Acosta, conveniently omitting some fairly necessary context. CNN’s Ana Cabrera claimed, “WH Press Secretary: ‘When he (Trump) says open, he means open – in full – kids being able to attend each and every day at their school,’ McEnany told reporters at the press briefing. ‘The science should not stand in the way of this.’” “From the White House podium: ‘Science should not stand in the way’ of reopening schools,” CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang said elsewhere. Reporter Jim Heath, who brags in his Twitter media profile that he is a Walter Cronkite Award-winner, said, “‘The science should not stand in the way of this.’ You just can’t make this stuff up. 108 days until the election.” “‘The science should not stand in the way of this,’ [McEnany] says of fully re-opening schools,” said NBC News’s Josh Lederman. The Daily Beast claimed in its headline from the briefing, “Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Reopening Schools.” Tweeted CBS News, “McEnany: ‘The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open…When he says open, he means open and full, kids being able to attend each and every day at their school. The science should not stand in the way of this.’” “The White House press secretary says ‘science should not stand in the way’ of reopening schools,” the New York Times claimed in the headline to a live blog post. The Guardian similarly claimed on its live blog, “White House: ‘The science should not stand in the way’ of reopening schools.” “White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on school reopenings: ‘The science should not stand in the way of this,’” said the Washington Post’s official Twitter account. The Washington Post also published a headline that reads, “‘The science should not stand in the way’ of schools reopening, White House press secretary says.”

How so very sad…

This is the only power the media have left — the power to lie and deceive by way of deliberate lies meant to deliberately mislead and terrorize their own viewers and readers.

This is the last gasp of a failed institution, an institution so corrupted and distrusted, the only method they have left to sway public opinion is by giving up their individual voice to conspire together as one to spread blatantly dishonest missives of propaganda.

Sad and dangerous.

