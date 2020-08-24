Fox News Criticized for Cutting Away from Republican National Convention

Travis Dove/The New York Times via AP, Pool
Nate Church

As the nation turned its eyes to the stage of the Republican National Convention on Monday night, Fox News’ live coverage was notably inconsistent.

“Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN,” Trump campaign Digital & Data Senior Advisor Brad Parscale tweeted just before 9:00 PM on the opening night of the Republican National Convention. “Unbelievable.” He was not alone.

As the evening continued, social media lit up with questions and criticism regarding the outlet’s broadcasting choices. NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur posted a screenshot showing Fox cutting away from live coverage:

NBC News’s Josh Lederman also noted Fox cut away during RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel’s speech:

Others noted Fox News was not covering the speeches from the convention in full:

Mark Dice noted that Fox News continued to cut away from speakers at the RNC throughout the night to talk to guests and panelists:

