Fox News Cuts Away from RNC Coverage in First Six Minutes

US President Donald Trump speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention, rnc, on August 24, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina. - President Donald Trump went into battle for a second term Monday with his nomination at a Republican convention where he will draw on all his showman's …
LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images
Amy Furr

Fox News cut out of its coverage of the Republican National Convention (RNC) after just six minutes on Tuesday night, according to Twitter users.

The move to cut from the RNC was noted by Caleb Hull and One America News Network’s (OANN) Alex Salvi:

“I’m watching it on C-Span on YouTube. Not even gonna risk missing a second on Fox,” one user replied to Salvi’s tweet.

“Fox blowing it. Just show the RNC without the comments,” another person replied to Hull.

Monday night, the network received criticism for cutting away from its convention coverage several times, according to Breitbart News.

“Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews,” tweeted Trump campaign Senior Advisor for Digital and Data Strategies Brad Parscale:

“A Black Democrat is speaking at the RNC, endorsing Trump, but Fox News has Lindsay Graham talking with Hannity,” wrote Media Analyst Mark Dice.



