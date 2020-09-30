Rush Limbaugh: Joe Biden, Chris Wallace Were ‘Ganging Up’ on Donald Trump

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh weighed in on Tuesday evening’s presidential debate on Wednesday, stating that moderator Chris Wallace and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden were “ganging up on” President Donald Trump.

A transcript is as follows:

RUSH LIMBAUGH: All right. Now, so Donald Trump was told that he had to denounce white supremacists. He had to denounce the Backstreet Boys. He had to denounce Charlottesville. He had to denounce all this stuff. He’s already done that. Meanwhile, Joe Biden was never asked to denounce Antifa. In fact, Antifa was mischaracterized.

“Antifa’s not an organization. It’s an idea.” BS! It’s not just an idea. It is an organization of anti-capitalists and anarchists, and it’s got real people in it. Black Lives Matter is a Marxist/communist organization. It has nothing to do with civil rights. Biden was not asked to denounce them.

No, it was only Trump who was told that he had to denounce, and you should have heard it. Biden and the moderator ganging up on Trump. “Will you do it? Do it! Say it! You better do it! Say it!” Both of them ganging up on Trump. I can understand why Trump’s losing his mind here. I just… All this stuff, you know going in, and for some reason, expect it to be different.