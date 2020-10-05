Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin Irate that Trump Returning to White House

President Donald Trump announced Monday afternoon that he would be returning to the White House that evening from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — and the Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin tweeted frantically in opposition.

If he falls ill and relapses or infects anyone else his doctors will be responsible. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

Is there no one at Walter Reed with the nerve to speak out publicly to warn others and express they objected to this dangerous course of conduct? After election there’s going to need to be a thorough review and AMA will need to consider discipline if appropriate — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

No way in HELL can debate commission allow Oct 15 debate to go forward. They will be responsible for exposing people to a deadly disease. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

Here is the test: What Senate R’s speak up to say this is a danger to others? — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

Imagine being a WH worker. Typhoid Mary is coming back and you are expected to come to work each day — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

Mike Pence will have to defend this as will every R. If they do not condemn, voter every last one out of office. Trump is willing to infect or kill people to maintain his ego — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

If Trump hadn’t lost every college educated and female voter in America, leaving Walter Reed with a deadly communicable disease might just do it — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

She pinned the following tweet to her profile:

If Trump is “able” to debate Biden must insist he be in a separate room. This is a constitutional crisis if Trump infects him. The Debate Commission should be held legally responsible if they hold this thing — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

Rubin, once noted as a conservative commentator, was a Never Trump pundit in 2016 and changed many of her views on politics after he won. She appears regularly on MSNBC.

