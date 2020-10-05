Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin Irate that Trump Returning to White House

jennifer rubin
MSNBC
Joel B. Pollak

President Donald Trump announced Monday afternoon that he would be returning to the White House that evening from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — and the Washington Post‘s Jennifer Rubin tweeted frantically in opposition.

She pinned the following tweet to her profile:

Rubin, once noted as a conservative commentator, was a Never Trump pundit in 2016 and changed many of her views on politics after he won. She appears regularly on MSNBC.

