CNN’s Van Jones praised President Trump’s work with the black community during a panel discussion on the network Friday.

Anchor Jake Tapper criticized Trump for remarks he made during the final debate on Thursday when he said he has “done more” for black Americans than any other president with the “possible exception of Abraham Lincoln,” according to Fox News.

However, Jones then named several things Trump has accomplished for the black community.

“I think it’s really unfortunate because Donald Trump, and I get beat up by liberals every time I say it but I keep saying it, he has done good stuff for the black community,” he continued:

Opportunity zone stuff, black college stuff, I worked with him on criminal justice stuff. I saw Donald Trump have African American people, formerly incarcerated, in the White House, embraced them, treated them well. There is a side to Donald Trump that I think he does not get enough credit for.

The former Obama White House adviser claimed the reason the president’s accomplishments did not break through were due to the “incendiary stuff” he said, according to the New York Post.

“He also accused Trump of violating ‘the No. 1 rule of blackness, which is, ‘I don’t mess with people who mess with people I don’t mess with,’” the report stated.

In December 2018, Jones celebrated the passing of the Senate’s version of the First Step Act, saying it was all thanks to Kim Kardashian, according to Breitbart News.

“Van Jones said he agrees with President Donald Trump on the issue but noted that it was only passed by the Senate on Tuesday night because of the efforts of the famed reality TV star,” the report stated.

During a speech at the White House in late March, the president included Jones in a list of people who worked with him on the issue, according to Breitbart News.

“It’s an incredible thing when you see some of the people here — so conservative and then some so liberal,” Trump said, adding, “And we just have a lot of great people that came together. They knew it had to be done.”