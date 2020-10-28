Oh, look, another day, another massive media hoax, this one having to do with that “senior administration official” who spilled the beans on President Donald Trump as “Anonymous” in a highly publicized New York Times op-ed and later a book.

Well, guess who the New York Times offered the “senior administration official” moniker to…? Some nobody named Miles Taylor who worked in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as chief of staff to former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

Taylor wasn’t even senior at DHS.

The way the far-left New York Times hyped “anonymous,” we were deliberately misled to believe this was someone in Trump’s cabinet. There was even talk it could be Vice President Mike Pence!

This was a pretty big deal at the time, another one of those week-long, highly-coordinated, everyone in the national media singing from the same hymnal of five-alarm freakouts, and it was all a hoax, a lie, a con — more fake news from the fake news freaks at the New York Times.

Riddle me this, everyone…

How many “senior administration officials” do we see used as anonymous sources in the national media? Well…

Now that we know that a “senior administration official” can be some guy who’s not even in a leadership position at a government agency, that should give you a good idea of just how much the national media have lying to us about their high-placed sources, probably for decades.

Oh, it gets worse…

It gets so much worse…

In September of 2018, when the New York Times was asked specifically what does “What does ‘senior administration official’ really mean?” as it relates to “Anonymous,” here’s the lie the Times told the public [emphasis mine]:

I understand readers’ frustration that we didn’t provide a more precise description of the official. But we felt strongly that a broader categorization was necessary to protect the author from reprisal, and that concern has been borne out by the president’s reaction to the essay. The term we chose, senior administration official, is used in Washington by both journalists and government officials to describe positions in the upper echelon of an administration, such as the one held by this writer.

“[U]pper echelon of an administration.”

Shameless.

Lie. Lie. Lie. Lie. Lie. Lie. Liars. Liars. Liars. Liars. Liars.

In the run up to the 2020 presidential election, by way of omission, the Times lied again with a report about how Taylor was a Republican who decided to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden over Trump. Nowhere did the Times reveal Taylor was “Anonymous” — even though the Times already knew he was.

Speaking of liars, let’s now talk about CNNLOL.

Because lying is a résumé enhancer at the far-left CNNLOL — just ask Chris Cuomo, Jake Tapper, Brian Stelter, and good ole’ Andrew McCabe — of course Taylor is a CNNLOL contributor, and of course Taylor looked CNNLOL’s miniscule audience in the eye and lied…

Let’s roll the videotape!

Watch Miles Taylor lie twice in 22 seconds. Are you aware of who "Anonymous" is? > "I'm not." You're not "Anonymous"? > "No." pic.twitter.com/6q603PGmTY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2020

Two lies from CNNLOL contributor Miles Taylor in 22 seconds. At this rate, this guy will be an anchor before next year is out.

Now, CNNLOL is claiming they had no idea until today that Miles Taylor was “Anonymous,” and I don’t fucking believe them… You think they’d hire this nobody to be a contributor?

It’s all lies. All the media do is lie.

Want more proof CNNLOL knew who this guy was when they hired him? They’re fine with him lying to their viewers. Even now that the world knows he’s a liar, of course CNNLOL is keeping him on as a CNNLOL contributor:

A CNN spox just told me that Miles Taylor will remain a contributor despite lying to Anderson Cooper. CNN cannot have it both ways — slamming Trump for his lies, yet condoning a very big and blatant one by its own contributor. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) October 28, 2020

These corrupt degenerates will pump up a liar like Taylor as a “senior administration official” in the New York Times, CNNLOL will make this liar a contributor and let him look America in the eye and lie, even as the media ignore U.S. Navy veteran Tony Bobulinksi, a man who is out on the record, who was close to the Biden family, who comes carrying documents and recordings proving Joe Biden is basically a mob boss selling out his country and family for a few bucks.

So let’s remember to keep in mind that anytime the national media identifies a sourse as an anonymous senior administration official, it’s just someone in government who told the left-wing reporter what they wanted to hear and print. Could be their mailman.

Liars. Liars. Liars.

