White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was defending top Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller against partisan attacks on Twitter Saturday afternoon, when CNN’s Jake Tapper had a snarky reply.

McEnany unveiled a tweet scolding “leftist partisan hacks” for slamming Miller.

“Stephen Miller is one of the most talented, intelligent & kindest people to work in President Donald Trump’s administration!” McEnany tweeted. “The attacks on him are outrageous, unfounded & engendered by leftist partisan hacks who know how invaluable he is to the administration!”

In a separate tweet, McEnany had referenced one of Tapper’s prior tweets on Miller where he said a “senior White House source” told him he pushed “child separation” at the border and was “regarded by his White House colleagues as a straight-up racist.”

“Jake Tapper of CNN was humiliated by Stephen Miller on live television. He hasn’t forgotten it!” McEnany tweeted.

“‘Reporter’ @jaketapper was also unable to get a single source on the record. Stephen is a class act, a bold leader in the conservative movement & Jake knows it!”

Tapper responded with a misspelled meme.

“Bye, Felisha,” Tapper responded, with “Felicia” misspelled.