Nolte: Backlash Against Fox News Explodes

Once the hysteria over the presidential election recedes, it should be interesting to see what the Fox News Channel’s ratings look like. Online, there is definitely a backlash growing against the disgraced outlet.

What should worry Fox above all is that they appear to have forever lost their core viewers, the people who were once the most loyal.

You never want to lose your base. Once you lose your base, you’re in serious trouble.

The backlash had been brewing for a while but really took off after Chris Wallace’s dreadful and dreadfully biased and dishonest role as moderator in the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

The backlash then went nuclear after Fox News maliciously and erroneously called Arizona for Joe Biden on Tuesday night — a state that is still too close to call.

Fox News has stunk for years, but over the past few months it’s gone beyond stinking to out-and-out betrayal of its loyal viewers, especially with its presidential polls that are not simply incorrect, they are bald-faced lies.

If the ratio on the below tweet from Fox’s Special Report anchor Bret Baier is any indication, the backlash is nearing Defcon 1.

Here are some examples. Take a look for yourself.

On Saturday, all Bret Baier tweeted was “Join me + @marthamaccallum tonight 8pmET on @FoxNews,” and the responses were both brutal and hilarious.

My good faith search of the replies shows 100-to-1 negative. They all ran along the lines of…

Uh…no way! @newsmax @SchmittNYC ALL THE WAY! No thanks Nope. That’s a big negative nope – done with Fox! BOYCOTT FOX NEWS! WATCH OAN, NEWSMAX You have lost this loyal viewer! Trying to influence an outcome that is clearly not legitimate! How about no! Done with Fox!! I’d rather get another vasectomy without anesthesia sir Done with fox! You sold out on us! Good luck! Sorry Bret. Fox has jumped the shark. We won’t forget. Yikes the ratio on this. May want to pass that along to Murdoch’s.

The problem, of course, is that in the form of OAN and Newsmax, Fox has legitimate competition now, and that’s just their broadcast competition. Online, Fox has all kinds of competition, including Breitbart News.

Juanita Broaddrick, I believe, speaks for many….

We made Fox what it is…… and they betrayed us. We need a Tucker News Network. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 7, 2020

What’s so awesome about all this is that Fox News is now hated by everyone. The corporate media will always hate Fox, and now Fox has lost its base of support due to its own left-wing bias and a lot of flat-out lying.

