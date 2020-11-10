Nolte: MSNBC Homophobe Joy Reid Doesn’t Know What ‘538’ Means

MSNBC primetime anchor Joy Reid, a proven liar, antisemite, and homophobe, doesn’t know what “538” stands for.

In a breathtaking display of ignorance, especially for someone who sits in the primetime anchor chair of for cable news outlet, and most especially for someone charged with discussing the political topics of the day, Reid tweeted this on Monday:

Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called @FiveThirtyEight is because 538 was the margin in FL when the Republican SCOTUS reversed the 2000 election during a recount, making Dubya the president. That’s the kind of margin where races can flip. That’s not what’s up now.

By “FiveThirtyEight,” Reid is referring to Nate Silver’s disgraced polling site that has so far gotten two presidential elections in a row horribly wrong. But I digress.

Reid is telling anyone dumb enough to listen that Gore’s margin of loss in 2000 presidential election is so notorious, Silver named his site after that margin.

How freakin’ stupid is this woman?

If this was some sports guy, I can see it. No sweat. Politics isn’t your thing.

But we are talking about a nightly, primetime anchor on a national cable news network who doesn’t know that “538” refers to the number of electoral votes in the United States.

This is just inconceivable to me.

If that isn’t bad enough, Reid links to a tweet that says Gore lost by 537 votes — so where did the “538” come from? Did she just add +1 to prove how stupid she is?

Rich Media Elite Joy Reid says the fact that the election results were not a landslide for Joe Biden demonstrates "that there is a great amount of racism, anti-blackness, anti-wokeness" in America. https://t.co/jn0ZJQf1u0 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 6, 2020

Something like “538” is not just a basic of our democracy, it’s the DNA of our democracy, and for a primetime news anchor to be wholly ignorant of this… It’s like your math teacher not understanding how to add or subtract, your science teacher not understanding the law of gravity, your history teacher being unfamiliar with the Declaration of Independence (and you can bet there are plenty of public school teachers out there with this problem).

The corporate media have no standards whatsoever.

Joy Reid was exposed as a raging bigot and homophobe two years ago, and her star has only risen at NBC News.

Joy Reid was exposed as an antisemite, and her star has only risen at NBC News.

Then, after she got caught with her gay-bashing, Jew-hating blog posts, she stood before the world and lied about being hacked. Again her star only rose at NBC News.

Joy Reid is an ignorant bigot…

And while knowing this, NBC News made her a primetime star.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.