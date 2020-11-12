President Donald Trump criticized Fox News on Thursday, noting that their daytime ratings collapsed after the election.

“Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there,” Trump wrote.

The president cited the fable of the goose that laid the golden eggs, claiming that Fox News killed their audience by pitting their network against his presidency.

“They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was Fox News!” he wrote.

The president also retweeted several messages from his supporters on Twitter signaling their frustration with Fox News and proposing moving to One America News Network or Newsmax TV for their news.

Trump expressed irritation with Fox News throughout the 2020 election, even describing it as an “obstacle” to his campaign.

“You have such an incredible audience. So I can tell them about Fox being a big obstacle,” Trump said in an interview with talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh in October. “It’s a problem. Fox is a problem.”

He described Fox News as “no longer great” and blamed former House Speaker Paul Ryan for influencing the network’s more centrist and critical tone of the president. Ryan joined the board of Fox Corporation in March 2019.

Trump yearned for the days when former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes ran the network.

“When Roger Ailes ran Fox, I mean, Roger had a very strong point of view. It’s totally gone,” Trump said in his interview with Limbaugh.