A Milwaukee news anchor was suspended for penning a social media post asking why Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died instead of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Ted Perry, WITI’s head anchor for its 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. broadcasts, was suspended by the station for writing a Facebook post on his personal page in the aftermath of Trebek’s death from pancreatic cancer at age 80, the New York Post reported.

“2020 takes Alex Trebek but leaves Mitch McConnell?” Perry wrote in the since-deleted post, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. “Just end already.”

The 56-year-old anchor shut down both his personal Facebook and Twitter accounts in light of the controversial posting. His professional Facebook account is still active, but he has not posted anything since last Saturday.

The post led to pushback on both Facebook and Twitter, especially from conservatives who said the anchor’s statement showed his “bias,” while others called for his ouster from the network.

He took the post down hours later and eventually issued an apology.

“I made a statement on my personal page that was insensitive and does not reflect my journalist values and I was not speaking on behalf of my employer,” Perry’s apology read. “I deeply apologize for my inappropriate and outrageous comments and have deleted them accordingly.”

Perry joined the Fox affiliate station in 1993. It is unclear whether he will receive pay during his suspension.