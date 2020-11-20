Nolte: Establishment Failures at National Review Trash Breitbart Readers

You can kind of tell where the establishment failures at National Review are headed when, in a single piece, they smear the everyday readers here at Breitbart News and President Trump in the same lame-ass editorial.

Little desperate methinks. Little obvious. I’m thinking the editorial meeting went something like this…

Hey, let’s write an editorial that might get us some invites on CNNLOL or MSNBC. We really need to do that. We really need to do something. Seriously, guys, something-anything.

Any ideas?

We should definitely trash Trump. They love that. Nothing proves our Vichy bona fides more than that.

What about Breitbart?

What did Breitbart do wrong?

Does it matter?

Well, the last time we trashed Breitbart we got caught not providing examples. We probably shouldn’t do that again. We looked pretty desperate.

How about their commenters?

Come on, those are everyday people. Do we really want to attack everyday Americans?

Yes!

Yes!

Of course we do!

We love trashing everyday Americans. Why do you think we brought Kevin Williamson back after he tried to sell out to the Atlantic.

Okay, so we’ll trash Trump and Breitbart readers. And then we’ll send it to Jeff Zucker with that picture of me with my lips on his ass.

Is that real? I thought that was an urban legend.

Yeah, remember, it was right after the “Against Trump” edition. We were both drunk and he promised me a pundit contract.

What happened to the contract?

He said he didn’t remember.

But you have the photo.

I know.

So what makes you think the photo will work this time if the actual ass-kiss didn’t last time?

It’s all about proving you’re willing to debase yourself to these guys.

And if this doesn’t work?

Williamson’s gunna join Black Lives Matter, I’m going to identify as a woman, and we’ll start admitting again that Jonah Goldberg used to work here.

What happened to all that Google money?

What Google money?

The money from Google. All that money.

I don’t know what you’re talking about. There is no Google money.

What?

There is no Google money.

You were dancing all over the office showing off the check.

Stop talking about the Google money we never received.

Oh, hey, Mitt just sent me a DM! It’s a photo, look!

Whose ass are his lips on?

I think his own.