Nolte: Newsmax TV Tops Fox News for First Time

The garbage pile that is Fox News just lost for the first time to Newsmax TV. It was only one metric, during one day, during a single hour. What matters, though, is that had you predicted such a victory was possible even six weeks ago, you would have felt the hot breath of laughter in your stupid face.

Well, who’s laughing now? LOL!

The answer to that question has to be especially humiliating for the garbage pile that is Fox News, because who’s laughing now is Newsmax TV, me, and CNNLOL’s Brian “Tater” Stelter, who is laughing all over the news that:

In the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic prized by advertisers, “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax out-rated “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Fox. The margin was narrow — Kelly averaged 229,000 viewers in the demo and MacCallum averaged 203,000 — but it is still a milestone in the cable news industry.

I’m not going to link the CNNLOL piece. As you know, I’m dedicated to stopping the spread of fake news and misinformation, and Tater tells so many lies in this piece, it would be irresponsible to send anyone over there, but still: LOL! Fox News! LOL!

And let’s not forget that unlike Fox News, Newsmax TV can be streamed live from a number of platforms, like Pluto TV (which is free and awesome), and these ratings numbers do not include streaming viewers.

In between all his lies, Tater points out something that should worry Fox News above all else: Newsmax TV is a comer… Prior to Election Night, when the garbage pile that is Fox News meddled in the election with fake calls, some of which had to be retracted, in order to defeat President Trump, Greg Kelly’s Newsmax TV show drew only about 10,000 25-54 demo viewers and 100,000 total viewers.

On Monday, he drew nearly a million viewers.

Things are booming over there.

But let’s not go overboard. Fox still dominates. But Newsmax TV is a serious threat now, and Fox News is a garbage pile that is never going to improve, only get worse.

Bottom line…

Newsmax TV has nowhere to go but up. The garbage pile that is Fox News has nowhere to go but down. And I would really like to see what these numbers would look like if you included the people streaming Newsmax TV.

And Fox News is going down. Fox’s garbage pile called “daytime” is down ten percent compared to last year (and last year was not an election year), and CNNLOL is beating Fox in the average for total day viewers. Can you imagine being beaten by CNNLOL in anything?

“Between Nov. 4 and Sunday, CNN has averaged 1.73 million viewers, more than double a year ago, the Nielsen company said. Fox News Channel had 1.56 million and MSNBC had 1.53 million,” reports the far-left Associated Press.

Fox’s primetime lineup is still dominating, but its garbage-pile daytime lineup is serving up one well-deserved humiliation after another.

The thing about Fox is that the garbage pile that is Fox News sees its own viewers as rubes and suckers, and people are finally starting to figure that out, and now there are alternatives, real alternatives — non-garbage piles that don’t look at their own viewers as rubes and suckers.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.