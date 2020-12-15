It’s still December of 2020 and a coronavirus vaccine has not only been approved by the FDA, it has already arrived here in my home state of North Carolina.

How is this even possible when the corporate media’s “fact checkers” told us such a thing would be impossible and President Trump was a liar for saying there would be a vaccine before the end of the year?

All the way back in May, with seven whole months left in the year, the left-wing serial-liars at NBC News “fact checked” Trump on this claim and told the public — get this… It would take a “miracle” to make what just happened happen.

In an effort to fight the spread of disinformation, I won’t link NBC’s fact check, but here’s what it looked like. Oh, and by the way, it has still not been updated or retracted:

Fact check: Coronavirus vaccine could come this year, Trump says. Experts say he needs a ‘miracle’ to be right. President Donald Trump has suggested multiple times that a coronavirus vaccine could come within months, an accelerated timeline that prominent health experts and veteran vaccine developers say is unlikely absent a miracle.

And on and on and on it goes, hundreds and hundreds of words devoted to NBC’s “experts” attacking Trump for promising what he just delivered.

Here’s CNBC: “President Trump says Covid-19 vaccine will be coming by the end of the year, despite contrary evidence.”

The welfare queens at NPR: “Contradicting The CDC, Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready By End Of Year.”

CNNLOL laughed at the idea there could be a vaccine by April meaning April of 2021:

President Donald Trump claimed Friday there will be enough coronavirus vaccines for every American by April — a claim that doesn’t match any timeline given by the federal government’s health agencies, private researchers or even the companies making the vaccines. But Trump and one of his top advisers said they were confident that a vaccine would be approved, manufactured and ready for distribution to all by April. “As soon as a vaccine is approved the administration will deliver it to the American people immediately,” Trump said at a White House news briefing on Friday. “Distribution will begin with 24 hours after notice.”

It’s December of 2020, and millions of doses — millions — are already shipping this week.

Back in September, CNNLOL also told us:

The widespread distribution of a dodgy vaccine, with a shove from a President whose reelection campaign has been laid low by the pandemic and its crushing effect on the economy, would heap calamity on top of catastrophe. But it has emerged as a very real concern[.]

“Dodgy vaccine.”

Here’s the useless Washington Post: “Trump sets goal of hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses by January, but scientists doubt it.”

So this is today’s reminder all the media do is lie to you, and in order to lie to you, they look for “experts” who will them what they want to hear, and the experts who refuse to tell them what they want to hear are all labeled conspiracy theorists and worse.

Only a fool believes the corporate media.

