Nolte: C-SPAN Reinstates Confirmed Liar Steve Scully

The media are so broken, confirmed liar Steve Scully, who lied about his Twitter account being hacked, is returning to C-SPAN.

“We view October’s events as a singular episode in an otherwise successful 30-year C-SPAN career,” C-SPAN said in a statement. “And while it was appropriate in October for Steve to be immediately relieved of his duties leading our 2020 election coverage, we reiterate our belief that now, having completed a three-month administrative leave, he can continue to contribute to CSPAN’s mission.”

Although it feels like a hundred years ago, back in October Scully was set to moderate the second presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The debate was eventually canceled, but after Scully was caught colluding with the Trump-hating Anthony Scaramucci, he claimed his Twitter account had been hacked.

C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci. https://t.co/oCcko43cor — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 15, 2020

It seems pretty obvious that when Scully tweeted “should I respond to Trump” to Scaramucci, Scully believed he was sending a private message. Oops. So to cover up his apparent collusion, Scully straight-up lied to his employer’s at C-SPAN, who released a statement in his defense claiming their political editor was the victim of a Twitter hack:

Last night a tweet from Steve Scully, C-SPAN’S political editor, appeared on his timeline communicating with Anthony Scaramucci. Steve Scully did not originate the tweet and believes his account has been hacked. The Commission on Presidential Debates has stated publicly that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself and is investigating with the help of authorities. When additional information is available, we will release it.

It was all a lie.

Scully lied.

He did in fact send the tweet to Scaramucci. His account was never hacked. He lied to the American people. He lied to his employers at C-SPAN. He lied to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Of course, we all knew this. The idea a hacker would use such a golden opportunity to tweet out something so cryptic and anodyne was ridiculous on its face. A few days later, Scully was forced to confess:

For several weeks, I was subjected to relentless criticism on social media and in conservative news outlets regarding my role as moderator for the second presidential debate, including attacks aimed directly at my family. This culminated on Thursday, October 8th when I heard President Trump go on national television twice and falsely attack me by name. Out of frustration, I sent a brief tweet addressed to Anthony Scaramucci. The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked.

Whaaa, whaaa, whaaaa….

Okay, but what about the two other times Scully claimed to have been hacked?

This was not a one-off performed by some clown who melted under the debate spotlight like a little girl. Back in 2012 and again in 2013, Scully claimed his Twitter account was hacked.

There is simply no sin in the establishment media that’s fire-able anymore. CNNLOL’s Don Lemon has been credibly-accused of sexual assault. Still on the air. CNNLOL’s Chris Cuomo spent weeks lying about quarantining himself in his basement and was then caught, while contagious with the coronavirus, running around New York. Still on the air.

NOLTE: "In the annals of propaganda, CNNLOL’s cynical and dishonest attempt to turn Chris Cuomo into some kind of selfless coronavirus folk hero is the fake newsiest fake news in all of Fakenewsdom." https://t.co/LNUCXFmLKx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 21, 2020

MSNBC’s Joy Reid got promoted after lying about her blog being hacked to explain away her homophobic posts… Promoted!

What used to be a profession is now an elite country club.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.