Nationally syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh deactivated his Twitter account on Friday, after the social media platform permanently banned President Donald Trump’s account.

Twitter confirmed with USA Today that Limbaugh’s account was not banned, but had been “deactivated by the owner.”

Limbaugh, while relatively new to the platform, had over 600,000 followers on Twitter, and was following just one account — President Trump.

On Friday, Twitter permanently banned President Trump from its platform, claiming that the president’s tweets posed a “risk of further incitement of violence” — referring to the events that took place on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Following Twitter banning the President of the United States, Google removed social media platform Parler from its Play Store for Android devices, and said the app will remain suspended until it implements “robust” moderation policies that crack down on free speech.

Concurrently, Apple threatened to ban Parler from its app store unless it cracks down on constitutionally protected speech that Apple doesn’t approve of — a move that would effectively exclude the app from all Apple smartphones.

