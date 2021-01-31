Anti-Trump PAC: Current GOP ‘No Different’ from ISIS

A recently released video clip from the left-wing MeidasTouch PAC brands Republican Party members as “traitors” unworthy of being called conservatives while describing the GOP as “no different” from the ISIS terror group.

The statements came from MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas on the PAC’s podcast in an over two-minute clip published Friday. In one tweet, the video was introduced with a message referring to the Republican Party as the “GOP terrorist party.”

On today’s MeidasTouch Podcast I sound off on people calling the GOP terrorist party “Conservatives.” NEVER AGAIN call these terrorists Conservatives.pic.twitter.com/TbtXKQ9eek — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) January 30, 2021

Flashing pictures of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) each with the label “traitor,” the video includes Meiselas stating “there is nothing conservative about them whatsoever.”

The video has gained nearly half a million views on Twitter alone, with the hashtag “#GOPDomesticTerrorists” trending on app as a result.

Without providing evidence, Meiselas insinuates that these Republicans support both “insurrection” and “terrorist attacks” against the US.

“It is not conservative to support insurrection and terrorist attacks against the United States of America,” he stated.

He also blamed conservatives for the hundreds of thousands of Chinese coronavirus deaths in the US.

“It is not a conservative decision when you claim to support life, but allow more than 400,000 Americans to needlessly die from Covid [coronavirus],” he said.

He then contrasted the GOP with the Democratic Party, which he deemed the true patriots.

“The Democratic Party’s the party of people who are careful, considerate, who love this country, and who are truly patriotic,” he said.

Meiselas then claimed that he sees no difference between the current GOP and the ISIS terror group known for beheadings and other cruel executions of innocents, including journalists and aid workers.

“I don’t want to call this current GOP conservative anymore,” he said. “They’re no different in my mind than ISIS.”

Meiselas reiterated the claim in another tweet.



“STOP calling them ‘Conservative’ groups! If they contribute to Hawley they are TERRORIST groups. No different from ISIS to me.”

STOP calling them “Conservative” groups! If they contribute to Hawley they are TERRORIST groups. No different from ISIS to me. https://t.co/tZHUSTitzQ — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) January 28, 2021

Meiselas then demanded these conservatives be referred to as terrorists when mentioned.

“We call ISIS ‘Islamic Terrorists’ and as Joe Scarborough said, we either call them the ‘Trump terrorists,’ the ‘GOP terrorists,’ the ‘GOP insurrectionists,’” he said. “But they don’t earn the title ‘conservative’ anymore.”

In another video clip published by the group this week, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is described as a supporter of domestic terrorism.

The group intends to bring its message of holding “GOP traitors accountable” to the US Capitol through a large jumbotron parked at Union Station in Washington, D.C., near Congress.

MeidasTouch launched as a blog early last year which brothers Ben, Brett, and Jordan Meiselas operated. Shortly thereafter, it grew into a viral video powerhouse amassing nearly a million followers across the major social media sites.

The videos come as some Democrats continue to target conservatives and paint Trump supporters as the worst of criminals, despite having repeated calls for “unity.”

In another recent video created by left-wing novelist and MeidasTouch supporter Don Winslow, citizens are called upon to become cyber detectives to monitor and report fellow citizen Trump supporters to authorities while comparing the work of this “army of citizens” to that which led to the capture of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

The clip, which received over 4 million views, claims the greatest threat facing America today emanates from “radical extreme conservatives, also known as domestic terrorists” hidden among us.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dubbed members of Congress who seek to protect themselves with firearms the “enemy.”

“We will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, in addition to what is happening outside,” she said.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.