Nolte: CNN Calls Police About Maskless Super Bowl Celebration

CNN’s Randi Kaye said she called the police over maskless fans in Tampa, Florida, celebrating the Super Bowl.

“I gave a call to Tampa Police to ask them what’s going on with all these people that are out and about and not wearing masks,” the snitch explained Sunday on the air, “there is a mask mandate in the City of Tampa while this pandemic is underway and during this time of the game there.”

Oh, yeah, there’s a lot of concern here, Fred, hence my double mask that I’m wearing. Here, we’re at the Poorhouse in Tampa, and if you take a look here behind me, you can see there’s a pretty healthy crowd here. They — we are outside and they are doing their best to safely social distance. … I gave a call to Tampa Police to ask them what’s going on with all these people that are out and about and not wearing masks because there is a mask mandate in the City of Tampa while this pandemic is underway and during this time of the game there. You’re supposed to be wearing a mask if you’re anywhere near Raymond James Stadium, if you’re in a bar or a restaurant or anywhere in one of these event or entertainment areas. And you can see from the pictures and the video that we have that people are just not paying much attention to that mask mandate. They are supposed to be fined up to $500.00. So I asked the Tampa Police, how many citations have been issued? What do you want to say in response to this? What’s being done about it? Because a lot of people are upset about it. And they have not gotten back to me yet.

The only mistake the maskless fans here made was not rioting or looting or committing arson for Democrat-approved causes. Because that’s okay with the media. The revelers should have told this CNNLOL snitch they had no idea there was any kind of football game, they are still celebrating His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s victory. Because that is also okay with the media.

We’ve gotten to a point where the national fake media are calling the police to snitch on everyday citizens.

A billion dollar mega corporation is prowling the streets selectively snitching to law enforcement over citizens breaking what is not even a law in Tampa, but an un-Constitutional mandate.

People need to get out of the cities and move to the country until the Woke McCarthy era passes.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.