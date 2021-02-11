Nolte — CNN’s Chris Cuomo: ‘I Want to Traumatize’ GOP Senators

CNN’s Chris Cuomo threatened to “traumatize” Republican senators who are all but certain to acquit former President Trump in this stupid and fake impeachment trial.

On his fake and stupid CNNLOL show Thursday, Fredo said he was angry because — get this — “[T]he jurors are not impartial. We know that. Mitch McConnell said it.”

Well, no shit, genius… Also not impartial: Democrat senators on the jury, you, and your fake cable channel.

Fredo’s so angry, in fact, he wants to damage those Republican senators who know this impeachment is fake and stupid. He wants to hurt them. He wants to “traumatize” them.

During his interview with Congresswoman Susan Wild (D-PA), Cuomo admitted, “I do want to traumatize the people who are sitting as jurors because there’s too much of a rush here to dismiss this, to move past it, because they have different political inclinations and worries.”

How does Fredo intend to “traumatize” his enemies? He didn’t say. But this sounds like a legitimate threat Republicans should take seriously. I would sure take it seriously from a piece of work like Cuomo.

If you recall…

Cuomo showed his total disregard for human life this year when he went gallivanting around outside while he was infected with the coronavirus. Who other than a sociopath would do such a thing, especially in New York, which was a major hot spot at the time.

This is also the same Fredo who has spent years legitimizing and encouraging violence against Trump supporters. He’s a big fan of the left-wing terrorist groups Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

In 2018, Cuomo used his show to give Antifa the go-ahead to terrorize Trump and his supporters. “All punches are not equal morally,” he said. “Drawing a moral equivalency between those espousing hate and those fighting it, because they both resort to violence emboldens hate, legitimized hateful belief and elevates what should be stamped out.”

“Two wrongs and what is right. The bigots are wrong to hit. Antifa or whomever — anarchists or malcontents or the misguided — they are also wrong to hit,” he added, before adding a but… “But fighting hate is right. And in a clash between hate and those who oppose it, those who oppose it are on the side of right.”

Later that year, he defended Antifa’s terrorism again.

Fredo has also physically threatened people for mocking him, so violence is obviously something he sees as legitimate.

So when Chris Cuomo says, “I want to traumatize” Republican senators who know this impeachment hearing is fake and stupid, they should take his threat seriously. Cuomo is an evil man capable of evil and certainly willing to encourage violence against the people he hates on the political right.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.