UN Deletes Tweet About ‘Love’ After Left Complains About Microaggression

UN Women Valentine's Day tweet (UN Women / Twitter)
Joel B. Pollak

A United Nations organization deleted a Valentine’s Day tweet celebrating different forms of love after the left complained that a depiction of a black woman hugging herself was racist.

The “woke” tweet, repeating the common left-wing slogan “love is love,” celebrating LGBTQ rights, was posted by UN Women, “the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.”

It depicted several interracial couples, plus a black woman on her own.

The depiction of a black woman engaged in “self-love” was apparently offensive to some on the left, who took it to mean that she was unloved by others.

The tweet was deleted by Monday, February 15.

