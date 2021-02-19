Fact Checker: Joe Biden’s Claim of Traveling 17,000 Miles with Xi Jinping ‘Can’t Be Verified’

Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler awarded President Joe Biden with “Three Pinocchios” Friday for his claims of traveling with Chinese President Xi Jinping for 17,000 miles.

Biden has made this claim several times in the past few years. “I traveled 17,000 miles with him, the president of China… we traveled around the world together, in the United States and China,” he said on the campaign trail in January 2020.

On February 7, 2021, he declared: “I had 24-25 hours of private meetings with him when I was vice president, traveled 17,000 miles with him. I know him pretty well.”

Pres. Biden tells us that when dealing with Chinese Pres. Xi Jinping, he’s “not going to do it the way Pres. Trump did.” “We're gonna focus on international rules of the road,” Pres. Biden says of the “extreme competition” with China More tonight ahead of the Super Bowl on @CBS pic.twitter.com/yM4l6ehxe4 — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 7, 2021