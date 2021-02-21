Washington Post: Joe Biden Has ‘Won Praise’ for ‘Low-key’ Approach to Texas Disaster

President Joe Biden has “won praise” for his “low-key approach” to the natural disaster that knocked out power to much of Texas in the midst of a bitter winter storm, according to the Washington Post.

The Post hounded President Donald Trump for years about Hurricane Maria — even after he visited the island personally, and despite the fact that his concerns about local mismanagement in the distribution of aid were proven right. Yet in an article published on Saturday, with the headline “Biden’s low-key approach to storm wins praise but courts risks,” the Post took a dramatically different approach:

As the Biden administration faces its first natural disaster, the president himself is taking a notably low-key approach. He has not visited the stricken region or delivered prime-time remarks; he did not mention the disaster at a recent town hall; and he is studiously avoiding the controversy over whether wind energy or fossil fuels are to blame for widespread power failures.