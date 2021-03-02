Social media users slammed CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for his hypocrisy on Monday after telling his viewers he cannot report on his brother’s sexual harassment allegations, even though Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) appeared on his show last year during the peak of the pandemic.

“Before we start tonight, let me say something that I am sure is very obvious to you who watch my show …” Cuomo said at the start of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time. “Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother.”

The governor was often a guest on Cuomo’s show during the first few weeks of the pandemic when New York was a coronavirus hot spot.

But those on social media were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Chris Cuomo’s stance given his brother’s previous media appearances.

Chris Cuomo’s statement comes as three women over the past week alleged that the Democrat New York governor made unsolicited sexual moves toward them. It also comes during an unrelated investigation into the governor’s handling of New York nursing deaths during the coronavirus pandemic.

That makes sense. What never made sense to me was Chris Cuomo covering him when things were going well for Andrew Cuomo. https://t.co/qzk0qrQZeE — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 2, 2021

“That makes sense,” tweeted New York Times White House correspondent Annie Karni. “What never made sense to me was Chris Cuomo covering him when things were going well for Andrew Cuomo.”

“Chris Cuomo says he can’t cover accusations vs Andrew Cuomo, ‘bc he is my brother.’ Q for Cuomo (& for Brian Stelter, who is selectively interested in media ethics): Why did this logic not obtain during the pandemic? Was Andrew not Chris’s brother then?” https://t.co/aKZ2ixBPU2 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 2, 2021

“Why did this logic not obtain during the pandemic?” tweeted podcaster and former Fox and NBC anchor Megyn Kelly. “Was Andrew not Chris’s brother then?”

Monday’s announcement was not the first time CNN banned Chris Cuomo from reporting on his brother.

In an April 2020 column from the New York Times, the paper reported that CNN executives banned Chris Cuomo from reporting on his brother in 2013.